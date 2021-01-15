Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Jan. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
8:15 a.m. - The Rush County Solid Waste Management District board will hold its first quarterly meeting of the year in the Assembly Room of the Courthouse.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Jan. 21
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - South Decatur High School is hosting a Mobile Vaccination Clinic in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition. Attendees must complete the consent and questionnaire form online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration with the code IN65492 and select South Decatur from the drop-down menu as the site location. Questions? Call or text (317) 628-7116.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.
Jan. 25
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council rescheduled monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 8
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Feb. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Feb. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 18
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 22
7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 8
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
April 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 10
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
May 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
June 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
June 14
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
June 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 12
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
July 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 9
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Aug. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 11
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Oct. 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 8
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Nov. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 7
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 13
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
