Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
March 5
5 p.m. – From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday March 19, the New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Fish Fry. Hand battered Alaskan pollock, Fireside Inn coleslaw and potato chips is on the menu. Cost is $10 per dinner while supplies last.
March 8
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Board will be holding the regularly scheduled monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8. This will be a virtual meeting. The public may attend the meetings at the following link on Google Meet meet.google.com/vet-dbux-zcj.
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 11
7 p.m. – The members of Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S. will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Masonic Hall on East Central Avenue . There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
March 13
5 p.m. – St. Maurice Parish, Napoleon, is holding a drive-through turkey dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. You get turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad, applesauce, and either pumpkin or apple pie, all for just $12. Proceeds from the dinner will help fund our church tuck-pointing project.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon – A rescheduled community blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, in St. Maurice Parish Hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged for maintaining social distances, and face masks are required. All donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt as a thank-you. Call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394, text 812-614-338 or schedule online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
3 p.m. – Gleaners mobile food pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. This is a drive-up event. Make sure you have your trunk empty enough for boxed foods. The mobile food pantry is open to all in need.
