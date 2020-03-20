Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Note: As a result of COVID-19, many area events have been canceled or postponed. The Daily News suggests you confirm any of the events listed below are still on prior to leaving home.
Recurring
Effective immediately: The Decatur County Courthouse is closed to visitors. If you have any questions, call the Auditor’s office at 812-663-2570. The Decatur County Clerk’s office is closed to visitors but is staffed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Clerk’s office may be reached at 812-663-8223 or by email at clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
Greensburg City Hall is closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-3344.
The Decatur County Health Department office is also closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-8301.
March 21
Greensburg American Legion Post, 326 E. Main Street, has canceled its planned breakfast.
March 22
10 a.m. – The "Redeem the Time Trio" Gospel concert at St. Peters UCC has been canceled.
March 23
1:30 p.m. - The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting scheduled for March 23 has been canceled. For more information, contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Julie Pyland, 812-521-2017.
March 26
4:45 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce “From Dreams To Reality – How To Bring Your Business To Life” program has been postponed. A reschedule date has not been made known.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
March 27
5 p.m. – The New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry has been canceled.
March 28
7:30 a.m. - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau Future in Farming Ag Breakfast at Greensburg Elementary School has been postponed. A reschedule date has not been made known.
March 29
7:30 a.m. to noon – The New Alsace Conservation Club sausage and pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion Post 452 in Sunman has been canceled.
March 31
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
April 1
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been canceled.
April 3
5 to 8 p.m. – The Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry has been canceled.
April 4
8 a.m. - The “Dryathalon” at the Southeastern Indiana has been postponed. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.
10 a.m. to noon – The DASI Autism Awareness Picnic scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Call 812-663-2273 or visit dasikids.com for more information.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – Spirit of Women at Decatur County Memorial Hospital presents “Distracted Driving Awareness” in the Choir Room at Greensburg Community High School. Free event. Bring a guest for a chance to win some great prizes. RSVP by April 1 by calling 812-663-1325 or emailing kristen.rowland@dcmh.net.
April 14
4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.
April 18
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Tox-Away Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Safe disposal of a wide range of household hazardous waste items for local residents. Call 812-663-0960 or visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 12
4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
