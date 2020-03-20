Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.

Note: As a result of COVID-19, many area events have been canceled or postponed. The Daily News suggests you confirm any of the events listed below are still on prior to leaving home.

Recurring

Effective immediately: The Decatur County Courthouse is closed to visitors. If you have any questions, call the Auditor’s office at 812-663-2570. The Decatur County Clerk’s office is closed to visitors but is staffed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Clerk’s office may be reached at 812-663-8223 or by email at clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.

Greensburg City Hall is closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-3344.

The Decatur County Health Department office is also closed to visitors. Questions may be directed to 812-663-8301.

March 21

Greensburg American Legion Post, 326 E. Main Street, has canceled its planned breakfast.

March 22

10 a.m. – The "Redeem the Time Trio" Gospel concert at St. Peters UCC has been canceled.

March 23

1:30 p.m. - The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting scheduled for March 23 has been canceled. For more information, contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Julie Pyland, 812-521-2017.

March 26

4:45 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce “From Dreams To Reality – How To Bring Your Business To Life” program has been postponed. A reschedule date has not been made known.

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

7:15 p.m. - St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

March 27

5 p.m. – The New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry has been canceled.

March 28

7:30 a.m. - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau Future in Farming Ag Breakfast at Greensburg Elementary School has been postponed. A reschedule date has not been made known.

March 29

7:30 a.m. to noon – The New Alsace Conservation Club sausage and pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion Post 452 in Sunman has been canceled.

March 31

4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.

April 1

11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been canceled.

April 3

5 to 8 p.m. – The Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry has been canceled.

April 4

8 a.m. - The “Dryathalon” at the Southeastern Indiana has been postponed. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.

10 a.m. to noon – The DASI Autism Awareness Picnic scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Call 812-663-2273 or visit dasikids.com for more information.

April 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

6 p.m. – Spirit of Women at Decatur County Memorial Hospital presents “Distracted Driving Awareness” in the Choir Room at Greensburg Community High School. Free event. Bring a guest for a chance to win some great prizes. RSVP by April 1 by calling 812-663-1325 or emailing kristen.rowland@dcmh.net.

April 14

4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.

April 18

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Tox-Away Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Safe disposal of a wide range of household hazardous waste items for local residents. Call 812-663-0960 or visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.

April 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

April 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

April 23

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

May 4

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

May 6

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

May 12

4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.

May 18

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

May 19

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

May 28

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

June 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 3

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

June 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

June 25

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

July 1

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

July 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

July 23

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Aug. 3

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 5

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Aug. 17

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Aug. 27

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Sept. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Sept. 8

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Sept. 24

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Oct. 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 7

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Oct. 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Oct. 22

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Nov. 2

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 4

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Nov. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

Dec. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

