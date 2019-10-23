Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Today
7:30 to 9:30 a.m. – South Decatur High School and Decatur County Memorial Hospital are hosting a Health Fair. Free flu vaccines (requires signed permission form), blood pressure checks, nutrition, massage and much more.
9 a.m. – Solo and Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Free Build with Legos – Children’s program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5 p.m. – Executive session of the Governing Board of Decatur County Memorial Hospital in DCMH Conference Room D. Not open to the public.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 to 7:30 p.m. – Aspen Place Health Campus, 2320 N. Montgomery Road, is hosting Trick-Or-Treat Night. This free community event includes a “haunted” courtyard and complimentary snacks and refreshments. Call 812-527-2222 or visit aspenplacehc.com for more information.
6:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will hold their October meeting and anniversary dinner at the K of C Hall. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert and a smile to share with their sisters!
7 p.m. – Meeting of the Governing Board of Decatur County Memorial Hospital in DCMH Conference Room D.
Oct. 25
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Garage sale at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 26
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Stronger Than Cancer, a benefit to help Meghan Lamb knock out cancer, at the Enochsburg outdoor pavilion. The day includes a 5K fun run/walk, a “poker” ride with registration at noon, a chili supper, live music, an auction, and more. For more info, call Darrin at 812-765-2365 or Doug at 812-716-0951.
2 to 5 p.m. – Mischief at the Musem, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Free Halloween event for kids. Stories, art activities, Transylvania Railroad exhibit, and more! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 812-663-2764 with questions or for more information.
4 to 7 p.m. – Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Features the 13th annual benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital bean or potato soup, hotdogs, cornbread, drink and dessert. All you care to eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
6 to 8 p.m. – Halloween Fall Festival at St. Peters UCC, Osgood (corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road). Free event open to all ages. Costume contest. Hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Various games with prizes for all.
Oct. 27
7:30 a.m. to noon – The New Alsace Conservation Club is hosting a sausage and pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion Post 452. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children under 10, and children under 3 eat free.
Oct. 28
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 29
9 to 11 a.m. – The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, is providing free adult flu shots. Must be a Decatur County resident. Questions: Call 812-663-8301.
9:30 a.m. – Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – S.H.I.P. assists with Medicare Open Enrollment at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and after hours/family fun event at Lohrum Electrical, 1964 E. Base Road, Greensburg. There will be fun family activities including food (pulled pork) and beverages, bounce house, corn hole, basketball and more. Businesses and families, including children, are invited.
6 p.m. – Human Trafficking 101 – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 30
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Guest Speaker Series, Barbara Harcourt, Area Agencies on Aging, Prevent & Detect Medicare Fraud at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 31
9 a.m. – Solo at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys music and dancing at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Nov. 2
9 to 11 a.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District is sponsoring an e-scrap collection and paper shredding event for Decatur County residents at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Questions: 812-663-0960.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda Chapter is hosting the 47th annual Gift & Hobby Show at Shelbyville Middle School, 1200 W. McKay Road, Shelbyville. Santa Claus will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 120 vendors are expected. Call 812-587-5050, 317-642-8591 or 317-364-6425 with questions.
5 to 7:30 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey supper. Adults, $10; children 4 to 10, $5; 3 and under, free. Carry-outs available. Buy your ticket from any member or at the door. Open to the public.
Nov. 5
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – General municipal election. Decatur County Courthouse closed except for election-related business. Call the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223 with questions.
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 will meet at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. Scheduled guest is a representative from Blue Cross/ Blue Shield.
12:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library afternoon of bridge at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 7
6 p.m. – Rest, Relax, and Rejuvenate – adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 8
All day – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library closed for staff training.
4 to 7 p.m. – Open house celebrating the retirement of Dr. Paul Nahmias at Noles Family Dental, 813 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public. Come share stories, memories and laughs! Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 812-663-7515 with questions.
6 to 8 p.m. – Highpoint Events is hosting a free Bridal Show. Brides register for door prices which will be handed out during the show, which starts at 7:15 p.m. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. is a chance to meet the vendors including local photographers, seamstress, flower shops, bakeries that provide wedding cakes and cookies, decorators, and more.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 9
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 12
6 p.m. – Family movie: Toy Story 4 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 14
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult book discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 16
10 a.m. – Science Story Time – Ages 3-6 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Adams Township Fire Station, 4362 W. CR 310 N. For a free-will donation, visitors can help judge which is the best chili as prepared by area firefighters. Also available, the department’s famous ham and bean supper. Proceeds will help purchase new equipment for the department.
Nov. 19
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 20
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 21
6 p.m. – Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 26
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 28
Library Closed at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library
Nov. 29
Library closed at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 3
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
