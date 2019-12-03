Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 will meet at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Accoustic Jam at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Agenda items include a special exception request from Emilie Redelman that would allow for operation of a salvage yard at 5131 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Marion Township. This matter was previously tabled. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include a rezone request from Mark Fixmer with BEX Farms that would allow for expansion of a landfill located at S. CR 280 E. and U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Marion Township. This matter was previously tabled. Also on the agenda is a rezone from Emilie Redelman that would allow for operation of a salvage yard at 5131 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Marion Township. This matter was previously tabled. Open to the public.
Dec. 5
9 a.m. – Solo & Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta
5 to 6:30 p.m. – “Cookies with Santa” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Bring your camera to take your child’s picture on Santa’s lap, then enjoy creating a Christmas craft. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
6 p.m. – Have a TREEmendous Time at the Library – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Dirty Bingo at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library is opening late.
5 to 7 p.m. – A pulled pork dinner will be served in the South Decatur High School cafeteria before the South Decatur vs North Decatur Boys basketball game. Includes pulled pork, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert and drink. Adults, $8; children (12 and under), $5. Proceeds benefit the South Decatur after prom to be held in May and sponsored by the junior class parents.
6 to 8 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a free tree lighting ceremony featuring Santa, reindeer, cookies, hot chocolate and more. Open to the public.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 7
10 a.m. – Santa Day at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their annual Christmas “Almost New” Book Sale. A selection of their best-looking slightly used books are available for purchase in the library’s main meeting room. We’ll even gift wrap them for you! Great gifts for all the readers on your Christmas shopping list!
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 8
8 to 11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at Greensburg’s Knights of St. John on Wilder Street for a free-will offering. Santa present from 9 to 11 a.m. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their annual Christmas “Almost New” Book Sale. A selection of their best-looking slightly used books are available for purchase in the library’s main meeting room. We’ll even gift wrap them for you! Great gifts for all the readers on your Christmas shopping list!
2 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 9
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 7 p.m.: Leaders & Lagers at the tAAp. Decatur County business leaders are encouraged to bring two canned food items for donation. Wear your favorite Christmas sweater or outfit to be entered to win a $25 Chamber gift certificate. Bring business cards and your best elevator speech to mix and mingle with. A special guest will make an appearance that night as well that you won’t want to miss! Free to all participants.
5:30pm Christmas Pitch-in Dinner at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 12
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. – Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
2 to 7 p.m. – The American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive hosted by Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Classroom D at the hospital. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. You can also download the Red Cross app on your phone or schedule through Alexa. To register, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “decaturcohos.” Questions? Call Amy Shearer at 812-663-1228 or email amy.shearer@dcmh.net.
2 to 7 p.m. – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Tea Creek Baptist Church, 5280 S. CR 300 W., North Vernon. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
6 p.m. – Christmas Cookie Bake at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 13
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 to 6 p.m. – Christmas model railroad display in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, on the northeast corner of the downtown Square. Free admission. Bring the kids to see a 23X52 foot model railroad. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket and two electric trains will be given away.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 14
1 to 4 p.m. – Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House & Silent Tree Auction, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Enjoy holiday cookies, bread pudding and other tasty treats. Tour the museum to see the holiday decorations. Santa will make an appearance. Also, bid on your favorite Christmas tree. Free to all Decatur County families and individuals. For more information about bidding on a Christmas tree, or about the open house, call 812-663-2764.
1 to 6 p.m. – Christmas model railroad display in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, on the northeast corner of the downtown Square. Free admission. Bring the kids to see a 23X52 foot model railroad. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket and two electric trains will be given away.
Dec. 15
1 to 4 p.m. – Christmas model railroad display in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, on the northeast corner of the downtown Square. Free admission. Bring the kids to see a 23X52 foot model railroad. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket and two electric trains will be given away.
Dec. 16
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 17
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Christmas Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library Connie Webster.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/Aspen Place
12:45 p.m. – US Census Bureau Job Opportunities Q & A at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 19
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. – Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 23
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 24
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Dec. 25
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Dec. 26
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 30
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 31
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Jan. 29, 2020
5 to 8 p.m. – The Bartholomew County C4 program is hosting an open house at Columbus North High School. Students from Decatur County participate in C4 classes and the open house is a great opportunity for families and community members to see the opportunities available to students as they pursue college and career goals. Call 812-376-3521 for more information.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
