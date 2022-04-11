We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
April 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:15 p.m. – Rushville Parks Board meeting in Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville.
6:25 p.m. – Special session of the Rush County Schools School Board at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
April 13
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – U.S. Senator Braun will visit the Rushville City Center Conference Room, 330 N. Main Street, Suite 200 for a Roundtable discussion. Open to the public.
April 15
Noon – Community Good Friday service at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
April 16
8 a.m. – Registration begins for the Greensburg SADD 5K, an Easter fun run for all ages. The run begins at 9 a.m. All at Greensburg Community High School.
10 a.m. to noon – OA alumni Easter Egg Hunt. Three age groups. Bring your own basket to collect goodies. Park at the Feldhaus and meet at the Academic Building. Open to everyone, rain or shine.
10 a.m. – Easter egg hunt at Batesville United Methodist Church, 106 S. Park Ave. Prizes and refreshments. Two rounds of the Egg hunt based on ages. Bring your own Easter Basket if you’d like. Contact the church office at 812-934-3137 if you have questions.
11 a.m. – Easter egg hunt at LifeLine Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Bring your own basket. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, bounce house, games, prizes and free food.
1 p.m. – Main Street Westport hosts the annual community Easter egg hunt. Children will be divided by age groups.
2 p.m. – St. Peters Church at 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood, is hosting an Easter egg hunt open to ages up to 10 years. After the egg hunt, cookies and punch will be served in the fellowship hall and there will be two Easter baskets given away. All are welcome.
April 17
10 a.m. – Resurrection Sunday Celebration in the South Decatur JR/SR High School gymnasium. For more information, contact Westport Christian Church 812-591-3807.
April 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon: Deadline for a candidate’s committee with a candidate on the 2022 Primary Election to file a pre-election campaign finance report with their county clerk’s office. Questions should be directed to your county clerk.
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
April 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 20
9 to 11 a.m. – Decatur Co Health Department, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg, Children Immunization Clinic. Eligibility: Medicaid, no insurance, and underinsured. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule appointment.
1 to 1:30 p.m. – Decatur Co Health Department, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg, Children Immunization Clinic. Eligibility: Medicaid, no insurance, and underinsured. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule appointment.
1 p.m. – The Friends Too Homemakers Club meeting at Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm with President Diane Roell-Paris. Diane will demonstrate a lesson on how she works with alpaca fiber, spins it into yarn, and how she weaves. Anyone is welcome to join us. More info: 317-695-8038.
April 21
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Grocery Shopping on a Budget” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
April 23
4 to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is holding a drive-thru turkey dinner. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome!
7 p.m. – A public gathering will be held in the Greensburg Community High School gym to recognize the top 200 Decatur County athletes. This program is being conducted in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial celebration.
April 25
1 p.m. – Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR will meeting at the Decatur County Historical Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
April 28
2 to 5 p.m. – Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event at the Greensburg Adult Center. Includes a free gift of gratitude for Indiana veterans of the Vietnam era. Sponsored by Lone Tree Chapter DAR. Call Judy Pyland at 812-521-2017 for more information.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Debt Management,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
April 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush Tech Fest at Boys & Girls Club of Rush County. Free to the public. This is a showcase of fun and engaging activities, contests and demonstrations making participants of all ages more aware of digital technology and the skills and tools required to use that technology.
2 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free lecture on historical clothing. Open to the public.
May 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 7
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club’s 34th annual Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines just west of New Alsace. The derby is designed to encourage adults and children alike to enjoy fishing, the outdoors and practice water safety. More info: 812-623-2136, 812-623-2431, backdale@gmail.com or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Riley Wranglers Square Dance Club’s 36th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greenfield. 100+ booths, live local entertainment and food. Free parking and admission. For more information: rileywranglers@juno.com, www.rileywranglers.org, or call 317-435-8276 or 317-989-4533.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
May 10
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 14
9 a.m. – Rush County Fair Queen contestants are hosting a car wash at Hubler Auto Center. Cost is a free-will donation.
May 16
“Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is May 16 to 20 and will be the third week of May going forward.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 19
6 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Lifeline Church. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 26
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 1
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 4
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Franklin and Central streets. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 2
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 8
6 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 11
6 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 6
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 18
5 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at North Park in conjunction with National Night Out. Open to the public.
Aug. 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 16
6 to 10 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
