EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Sept. 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
1 to 5 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department adult drive-thru flu vaccines for Decatur County residents only at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Shot provided free of charge. Please wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt. Questions: 812-663-8301.
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education turkey dinner at Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg. Drive-thru only. $10 per meal. All proceeds to benefit Special Education in Greensburg and Decatur County schools.
6:30 p.m. – Youth M.O.V.E. Zoom meeting “Exploring positive stress relief and enjoying treats while having some virtual fun.” To register, check out Youth M.O.V.E. on Facebook or email questions to mlee@onecommunityonefamily.org.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. Members are asked to bring baby items for the St. Elizabeth/Coleman baby shower.
Sept. 24
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
Sept. 25
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. – New Directions is sponsoring a self-defense workshop in the First Christian Church gym, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. $25 for adults; $15 ages 13 to 16.
Sept. 27
Due to Covid concerns, the Lone Tree Chapter of DAR has canceled its meeting . Regent Cindy Beard can be contacted for DAR information at 812-663-6244.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council meets for a work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Meeting to include public hearing on proposed 2022 budget. Open to the public.
The Greensburg Adult Center has cancelled the pitch-in luncheon scheduled for today. The Greensburg Adult Center will monitor conditions for upcoming events and advise accordingly.
6 p.m.: The Decatur County Election Board is hosting a public hearing at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, on a proposal to switch from precinct-based voting locations to vote centers throughout Decatur County. Call the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223 with questions.
Sept. 29
6 to 8:30 p.m. – Youth M.O.V.E. Self-Care and Resilience Workshops, locations TBD. Check out Youth M.O.V.E. on Facebook or email questions to mlee@onecommunityonefamily.org.
Sept. 30
1 to 5 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department adult drive-thru flu vaccines for Decatur County residents only at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Shot provided free of charge. Please wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt. Questions: 812-663-8301.
Oct. 1
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Catholic Church is holding a Fall Rummage Sale at their Parish Hall on U.S. Hwy. 229 in Napoleon.
Oct. 2
8 a.m. to noon – St. Maurice Catholic Church is holding a Fall Rummage Sale at their Parish Hall on U.S. Hwy. 229 in Napoleon. Today only, $2 per bag!
9 a.m. – Kiwanis Club of New Point host its annual June Bug 5K, the club’s sixth annual 5K run/walk (usually held in June but postponed this year because of weather). Registration starts at 8 a.m. Held at Salt Creek Park. $20 day-of registration; $45 for family of 4 or less; $10 for Special Olympic, New Horizon or SDI clients.
10 a.m. – First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway on the LifeLIne Wesleyan campus at 2002 Moscow Road.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 5
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Rescheduled time and date for the Decatur County College Fair. Greensburg Community High School is hosting a College Fair for junior and senior students who attend GCHS, North Decatur Hgh School or South Decatur High School. Each attendee may bring two guests. Call the school for more information.
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 9
8 a.m. to noon – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422. Saturday is $2 bag day.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 12
Noon to 5:20 p.m. – St. Louis Church sponsored blood drive at the Knights of Columbus. Appointments encouraged; preregister at www.hoxworth.org/group/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street, Dollars for Scholars scholarship fundraiser featuring Indiana basketball legend Kent Benson. Cocktails/socializing at 6 p.m., pork chop dinner at 6:30 p.m., program by Benson to follow. Benson will also be available for autographs and photos, there will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more! Tickets are $25 each and available at the Elks. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 21
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Greensburg Community Church, 1427 Vandalia Road.
Oct. 22
6 p.m. – The Central House of Napoleon is hosting a murder/mystery dinner at the Napoleon Community Center. Dinner at 6 p.m. with performance of “The Wake of the Rising Star” at 7 p.m. Reservations are preferred as to limited seating. Proceeds benefit the Central House. Contact Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 for ticket information.
Oct. 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
6 p.m. – The Central House of Napoleon is hosting a murder/mystery dinner at the Napoleon Community Center. Dinner at 6 p.m. with performance of “The Wake of the Rising Star” at 7 p.m. Reservations are preferred as to limited seating. Proceeds benefit the Central House. Contact Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 for ticket information.
Oct. 26
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older during the Westport Health & Business Expo at Venue on 3. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
