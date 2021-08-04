We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Today
10 a.m. – Make a solar oven and try a different way of cooking by concentrating the sun’s energy. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
1 p.m. – The Needle Felting Class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to make a felted baby fox brooch. This program is for adults. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. – Summer Day of Golf FUNdraiser. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a Shot-Gun start at 11:00 a.m. Register at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 with any questions.
4 to 7 p.m. – The annual Decatur County Special Olympics spaghetti dinner fundraiser takes place at Greensburg’s First Baptist Church. Adults are $10 and children are $5 each.
5 to 7 p.m. – The public is invited to a free “End Of Summer Bash” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville. There will be interactive booths, food, games, water games, music and fellowship. In the event of inclement weather, the Bash will be canceled.
Aug. 7
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – First Christian Church is having an event at the Decatur County Fairgrounds with a service, free lunch, and activities for families. Open to anyone with an interest. Call the church at (812) 663-8488 for more info.
Aug. 9
1 and 4 p.m. – The Little Sprouts, for Pre-K – 2nd grade, will meet and make a craft with root vegetables at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council is meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Aug. 10
1 p.m. – Knit Together at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center on Main Street (across from the church). Free gently used clothes for all Decatur County families in need. More info: 812-767-2362.
10 a.m. – The Drama Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to learn different aspects of drama under the leadership of Hannah Giesting. This program is for kiddos of all ages. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 12
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center on Main Street (across from the church). Free gently used clothes for all Decatur County families in need. More info: 812-767-2362.
12:30 to 7 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville, is hosting a Blood Drive in the Y’s Conference Room. Please preregister at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139991.
1 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Thursday Crafternoon for adults will make lawn art from glassware. Register at ebatesville.com/events to make your own lawn art.
6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club meets the second Thursday of each month.
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. is meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be refreshments in the dining room at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Aug. 13
9 to 11 a.m. – Family Clothes Closet at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center on Main Street (across from the church). Free gently used clothes for all Decatur County families in need. More info: 812-767-2362.
10 a.m. – Noon – Ask A Lawyer at the Batesville Memorial Public Library provides FREE legal information. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom to answer your questions concerning family law, housing, driver license issues and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your time slot. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Aug. 14
10 a.m. – Prayer Walk from the Decatur County Courthouse lawn to LifeLine Wesleyan Church. Open to all interested persons.
10 a.m. – Greensburg Country Club will host the Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. With 180 participants, the tournament will last at least six hours. The course will be closed most of the day, but will open up once all play has been completed by the golf outing.
Noon: Youth M.O.V.E. Southeast “Back to School Bash” picnic at Greensburg City Park, 1650 W. Park Road. Open to young adults residing in Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties. Pre-registration required. Visit www.youthmovenational.org or email mlee@onecommunityonefamily.org for more info.
6 p.m. – After Hours Concert with Matthew Ball “The Boogie Woogie Kid” featuring New Orleans and Swing Era tunes from the ‘20s, ‘30s, and ‘40s. This program is sponsored by the BAAC, the Friends of the Library, and the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own chairs and join us Under the Umbrella Sky for this musical event.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
2:30 p.m. – Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy Community Food Pantry, Inc. at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public. The council’s 2022 budget workshop will follow.
Aug. 19
Early Bird Registration for reduced admission pricing for the upcoming Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference SHIFT: Changes Ahead. To register go to www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 for more information.
Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Hunters Education course at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Interested parties need to go to this link to register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168201
Aug. 23
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 26
Women in Business Conference SHIFT: Changes Ahead brought to you by the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, First Financial Bank, Honda of Indiana, Walmart and Duke Energy. Tickets are available at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 for more information.
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s Circle Daughter of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C Hall. This is picnic/bring a friend night, so bring a friend and a salad or desert to share.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 5
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – St. Catherine of Siena, Enochsburg, 83rd annual church picnic. Fried chicken and roast beef dinners, mock turtle soup and pies plus games, a country store, raffles and more. Open to the public. Info: 812-934-2880.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Sept. 17
Noon: Day-of registration begins for the Batesville Rotary Club’s 4-person 18-hole golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Proceeds benefit Southeastern Indiana Career Center students. Call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com with questions or for more information.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Deadline to enter the ALS Big T Open golf tournament at North Branch Golf Course. Info: 765-524-2521 or bigtgolfouting@gmail.com.
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Meeting to include public hearing on proposed 2022 budget. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.