April 21
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Grocery Shopping on a Budget” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
April 23
8 to 11 a.m.: Carthage Lions Club breakfast at the Carthage Community Center for a free-will donation.
4 to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is holding a drive-thru turkey dinner. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome!
7 p.m. – A public gathering will be held in the Greensburg Community High School gym to recognize the top 200 Decatur County athletes. This program is being conducted in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial celebration.
April 25
8 a.m. – The second quarter meeting of the Rush County Solid Waste Management District Board will meet in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse on Monday, April 25, 2022. This meeting is open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – Decatur County Senior Mobile Food Pantry at First Christian Church at 425 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg. The event is “drive through” and is open to Decatur County Residents 55 years of age or older. For participants, please don’t arrive early, park, and wait for the event to begin.
1 p.m. – Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR will meeting at the Decatur County Historical Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
April 27
7 p.m.: Noble Niters Home Ec Club meeting at New Salem United Methodist Church with co-hostess Lorri Yager, Inspiration by Marlene Fudge, and roll call question, Something you would not want to live without (not family).
April 28
2 to 5 p.m.: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event at the Greensburg Adult Center. Includes a free gift of gratitude for Indiana veterans of the Vietnam era. Sponsored by Lone Tree Chapter DAR. Call Judy Pyland at 812-521-2017 for more information.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Debt Management,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
April 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rush Tech Fest at Boys & Girls Club of Rush County. Free to the public. This is a showcase of fun and engaging activities, contests and demonstrations making participants of all ages more aware of digital technology and the skills and tools required to use that technology.
2 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free lecture on historical clothing. Open to the public.
May 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 4
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association meeting at Rushville Elks Lodge.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 7
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club’s 34th annual Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines just west of New Alsace. The derby is designed to encourage adults and children alike to enjoy fishing, the outdoors and practice water safety. More info: 812-623-2136, 812-623-2431, backdale@gmail.com or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
8 a.m.: Day-of registration gets underway for the Walk The Plank fundraiser on the GCHS campus. A 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile “Fun Run” begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 for an individual and $60 for a family; the Fun Run is $10. Proceeds benefit the Greensburg Community Schools Education Foundation. Info: 812-662-5307.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Riley Wranglers Square Dance Club’s 36th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greenfield. 100+ booths, live local entertainment and food. Free parking and admission. For more information: rileywranglers@juno.com, www.rileywranglers.org, or call 317-435-8276 or 317-989-4533.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
May 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 14
9 a.m.: Rush County Fair Queen contestants are hosting a car wash at Hubler Auto Center. Cost is a free-will donation.
May 16
“Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is May 16 to 20 and will be the third week of May going forward.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Lifeline Church. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 26
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 1
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 4
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Franklin and Central streets. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 2
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 8
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 11
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 6
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 18
5 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at North Park in conjunction with National Night Out. Open to the public.
Aug. 25
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 16
6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 27
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
