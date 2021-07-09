EVENTS
July 10
8 a.m. to noon – The Rush County Solid Waste Management District is hosting a Tox-Away disposal event for Rush County households at the organization’s Smiley Avenue site in Rushville.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - The fifth annual Jaylynn Strong benefit car show and chicken fry takes place at Rebekah Park on Greensburg's east side.
July 12
4 to 6 p.m. - Gleaner's mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle's trunk. Open to all in need.
July 17
Classmates, family and friends of the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 1980 are invited to gather in Rushville to reminisce and celebrate. At 7 p.m., the All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Jr. Tribute) concert will be at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the south side of town. Bring a lawn chair and visit the reunion tent.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Big Flatrock Christian Church (located on CR 650 S. in Rush County, east of Gowdy) is hosting a 2-day Vacation Bible School July 17 and 18. Contact Linda at 765-629-2312 for more information.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5 to 7 p.m. - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
July 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
Decatur County Family YMCA's Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
July 24
Decatur County Family YMCA's Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
5 to 8 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, 300 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, annual picnic featuring mock turtle soup, roast beef sandwiches, ice cream, pies and cakes along with games, activities and music. Open to the public.
July 30
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Dept. annual picnic fundraiser, drive-thru only, at 1895 S. CR 822 E. Features 3-piece fried chicken dinner for $10. Call 812-222-2988 or visit NPVFD.com for more info.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. - Gleaner's mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle's trunk. Open to all in need.
Aug. 5
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. - Gleaner's mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle's trunk. Open to all in need.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. - Gleaner's mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle's trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
