We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Dec. 13
1 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting scheduled for December 13 has been cancelled due to COVID concerns.
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council is meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Dec. 14
The Greensburg Adult Center has cancelled its Christmas pitch-in dinner scheduled for December 14. The decision was made by the board of directors based on the Decatur County (and surrounding counties) RED status and guidelines of the Indiana State Board of Health Covid-19 protocols.
10 a.m. - A Christmas concert featuring The Dave Melton Family will be held at Westport Christian Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call the 812-591-3807.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Friends Too Homemakers Club get-together in the Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park in Rushville. Attendees will assemble no-sew fleece blankets for Riley Children’s Hospital. Everyone should bring two yards of fleece fabric, scissors, and a tape measure. Several are bringing breakfast brunch foods for everyone. Anyone is welcome.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Jan. 8
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway at Lifeline Wesleyan Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.