Aug. 23
8 to 9 a.m.: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored program at Izzy’s at Hillcrest, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Lisa Deck will present “Are You Ready For The Workforce.” $20 for members, $35 for potential members; includes breakfast. RSVP by Aug. 17 at 812-934-3101 or chamber@batesvillein.com.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community School Corporation budget hearing at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Aug. 24
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Family Clothes Closet will distribute free Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center located across the street from the church on Main Street.
1 p.m.: Friends Too Homemakers will meet at the home of Jean Chandler in Milroy. Anyone is welcome to join us. For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
7 p.m.: Noble Niters Home Ec Club is meeting with Dixie Meyer as hostess. Roll call is Where did you go to elementary school? Lesson is Making kindness hearts.
Aug. 25
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 29
9:30 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in special session in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse to continue discussing the 2023 budget.
Sept. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 3
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Indiana Audubon is hosting a special fall Open House at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary, which is located a few miles west of Connersville and approximately a mile south of Ind. 44. Free and open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge. All federal employees, both active and retired, are welcome to attend.
5:30 to 7 p.m. : A College Fair for all area high school students will be held in the Greensburg Community High School Fieldhouse. For more information about this free event, call the GCHS main office at (812) 663-7176.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse, not September 20 as originally scheduled.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Food as Medicine” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 16
6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
10:30 a.m.: Tree City Fall Festival Parade steps off. More details as the event gets closer.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 20
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Sept. 22
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Working with What Money is Left Once Bills are Paid,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room "D" at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 2
Noon: Crop Hunger Walk in Batesville. The 5K walk start at Liberty Park. Also, there will be a Golden Mile marked for those unable to walk further. The event begins at noon with a light lunch at the pavilion followed by registration. The send-off begins at 12:45 with a memorial in honor of Pastor Liptak Creighten Jr. The walk begins at 1 p.m. Money raised will help those with food deficiencies in Ripely County and around the world.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 13
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 27
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
