We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg. The deadline for returning completed applications is December 5.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Westport Kiwanis Senior Christmas Dinner. If going, please RSVP to Mike Fox at 812-614-1712.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 2
5 to 8 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the front lawn (Lincoln Street side) followed by Holiday Lane, a celebration along the south drive of the hospital. Local organizations will host tents decorated with a winter wonderland theme. DCMH will provide a stocking to every child that visits Holiday Lane and all participating organizations will have an item to place in each child’s stocking. In addition, there will be cookies, hot chocolate, and a few special guests from the North Pole!
Dec. 3
Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring holiday shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and a range of dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pet pictures With Santa at Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle Street. $5.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Milroy Economic Development Corporation is hosting a Brunch with Santa at the Milroy VFD. Enjoy brunch, kids crafts and fun with the arrival of Santa at noon. At 5:30 p.m. the town is planting a Christmas tree downtown and having a tree lighting.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
7:30 p.m.: Rush County Chorale free performance at St. Mary Catholic Church. Encore performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation. Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
7 p.m.: Golden Gate Community Choir presents a Christmas cantata: Mary, Did You Know? Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Damm Theatre in Osgood. Admission is a free-will donation.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the Decatur County Historical Museum. Registrar Cindy Beard, 663-6244, can be contacted for information about DAR.
Dec. 6
5 to 8 p.m.: Tip A Cop at Greensburg Pizza King. GPD officers serving and bussing tables for tips. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Indiana.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 9
5 to 9 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
Dec. 10
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair at the Rushville Elks. Various vendors and assorted activities. Open to the public.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 14
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 17
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
