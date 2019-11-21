Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1:30 to 3 p.m. – A member of U.S. Rep. Greg Pence will be available in Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville. to meet with constituents and hear their concerns
2 to 4 p.m. – A staff member from U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s office will be available in Council Chambers at Greensburg City Hall to talk with area residents.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 23
9 to 11 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. This Meals on Wheels benefit will feature an early breakfast, fun activities, crafts, a silent auction, and more! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Sponsored by Morning Breeze Retirement Community & Healthcare Center of Greensburg.
5 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles is hosting a pitch-in Thanksgiving dinner. The club is providing ham and turkey. Bring a covered dish. The Back Roads band will play from 8 p.m. to midnight; the dance portion of the evening is open to the public.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold their meeting at Greensburg’s K of C Hall. Please notice this a week earlier than usual! Rosary will start at 7:15 p.m. as usual, and the business meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
7 p.m. – Please join us as churches in the Westport area come together for praise and worship. Westport Christian Church will host the evening as we gather together during this time of the Thanksgiving season. Westport Christian Church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call the church office at 812-591-3807.
Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
8 a.m. to noon – The Greensburg County Club is hosting a drive-thru food drive in support of this year’s Daily News Cheer Fund. All non-perishable food items are welcomed.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crownpointe at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 28
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library closed.
Nov. 29
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library.closed.
Dec. 2
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 3
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Make a Christmas Countdown Calendar – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 4
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 will meet at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Accoustic Jam at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 5
9 a.m. – Solo & Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta
5 to 6:30 p.m. – “Cookies with Santa” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Bring your camera to take your child’s picture on Santa’s lap, then enjoy creating a Christmas craft. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
6 p.m. – Have a TREEmendous Time at the Library – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Dirty Bingo at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library is opening late.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 7
10 a.m. – Santa Day at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 8
2 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 9
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
5:30pm Christmas Pitch-in Dinner at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 12
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. – Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Christmas Cookie Bake at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 13
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 14
1 to 4 p.m. – Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House & Silent Tree Auction, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Enjoy holiday cookies, bread pudding and other tasty treats. Tour the museum to see the holiday decorations. Santa will make an appearance. Also, bid on your favorite Christmas tree. Free to all Decatur County families and individuals. For more information about bidding on a Christmas tree, or about the open house, call 812-663-2764.
Dec. 16
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 17
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Christmas Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library Connie Webster.
1 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo w/Aspen Place
12:45 p.m. – US Census Bureau Job Opportunities Q & A at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 19
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. – Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 23
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 24
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Dec. 25
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Dec. 26
9 a.m. – Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 30
9 a.m. – Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
Dec. 31
All day – Decatur County Public Library closed.
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.