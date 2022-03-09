We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
March 10
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, Order of the Eastern Star, meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, next to Greensburg High School. Refreshments are available beginning at 6:15 p.m.
March 11
9 a.m. – The Decatur County Commission of Public Records will meet in the Decatur County Courthouse Circuit Courtroom to review requests to destroy or transfer public records. Contact Dottie Robbins at the Decatur County Recorder’s office (812-663-4681) for more information.
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
March 12
7 to 11 a.m. - Manilla Lions Club is hosting a breakfast fundraiser at their community building, 2877 S. 950 W., Manilla. Adults, $7; children under 12, $4. Carry-outs available.
March 13
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Morris Volunteer Fire Department breakfast fundraiser.
March 14
2 p.m. - Greensburg High School history teacher John Pratt will be sharing excerpts from his new book, Historic Tales of Decatur County, Indiana, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library at 2 and 6 p.m. The book contains fascinating stories about the people and places that make up Decatur County. Books will be available for purchase for $20 and John will be happy to sign copies.
March 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
1 to 7 p.m. - Kindergarten Round-up at Knightstown Elementary School will be 1 to 7 p.m. March 15, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1, 2022. Parents should bring birth certificate and immunization records. Call to schedule an appointment at (765) 345-2151. Appointments will last approximately one hour.
7 p.m. - Rushville’s Farmers’ Market vendor meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Contact Market Master Joyce Miller at (765) 561-2572 or email at huckleberryhutch@yahoo.com for more info.
March 17
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Simple Gardening” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
March 18
4 to 7 p.m. - Big Flatrock Christian Church is hosting a spaghetti supper at the Manilla Lions Club, 2877 S. 950 W., Manilla. Free-will offering. Carry-outs available.
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru fish fry w/ $13 dinners while supplies last.
March 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m. - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
March 23
11 a.m. - Friends Too Homemakers Club will be eating at Lil' Charlie's, 504 E. Pearl St. A tour to Three Points Fiber Mill, 7533 E. Hoff Road., Sunman exit, will follow at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact President Diane Roell-Paris at 317-695-8038 for more information.
March 24
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Making Budgets Work” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella meeting at the Greensburg K of C on W. Main Street. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
March 25
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
March 26
2 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free lecture on historical clothing. Open to the public.
5 p.m. - American Legion Post 150 benefit at the Rushville Elks, 223 E. 3rd Street. Cost is $15 per person. Live music will run from 8 p.m. to midnight. For more info contact Brad Hatfield at (765) 570-3485, Shawn Grocox at (765) 561-0327 or Adam Berkemeier at (765) 561-1843.
April 1
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru fish fry w/ $13 dinners while supplies last.
8:30 p.m. - Rushville Regional Theatre presents “On Golden Pond” at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the Princess Theater, 330 N. Main Street. Tickets are available at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by phone at (765) 635-5976.
April 2
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
April 4
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s food pantry truck will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Please bring boxes, carts, wagons etc. to transport to your car. Everyone is welcome.
April 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 6
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 8
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
April 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 21
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Grocery Shopping on a Budget” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
April 23
7 p.m. - A public gathering will be held in the Greensburg Community High School gym to recognize the top 200 Decatur County athletes. This program is being conducted in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial celebration.
April 28
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Debt Management,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
April 30
2 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free lecture on historical clothing. Open to the public.
May 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 7
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Riley Wranglers Square Dance Club’s 36th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greenfield. 100+ booths, live local entertainment and food. Free parking and admission. For more information: rileywranglers@juno.com, www.rileywranglers.org, or call 317-435-8276 or 317-989-4533.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
May 10
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 19
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 26
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
6 p.m. -
June 1
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 4
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 2
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 6
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.