We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
June 9
Decatur County Health Department will offer Immunization Children Clinics on June 9 and 23. Call 812-663-8301 for appointment. Offering all vaccines including Covid-19 vaccine.
June 11
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County United Fund’s Strawberry Festival returns. Local delivery of strawberry shortcakes available for orders of 10 or more by calling 812-663-3342; also serving on the south side of the Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out. Cost is $5 each.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Lindsey’s shaved ice, funnel cakes and more for sale on the St. Louis Church parking lot in Batesville. Proceeds to Andy Murphy who is fighting ALS. Donations also welcomed at all FCN Bank locations.
June 12
4 to 6 p.m. – Drive-thru pork chop dinner to benefit Meals on Wheels at Community Church of Greensburg on Vandalia Road. Tickets are $10 each and available by calling Diana at 812-663-6099.
June 14
7 p.m. – Decatur Co. Health Dept. board will meet in the conference room of the Health Dept., 801 N Lincoln St., Greensburg.
June 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 18
8:30 a.m. – Registration opens for New Horizons golf outing at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club in Batesville. Pre-registration required by June 11. More info: (812) 934-4528.
June 19
9 a.m. – Sixth annual June Bug 5K walk/run at Salt Creek Township Park in New Point. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of New Point. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit scholarships, youth and community projects. Info: 812-614-1103.
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Slippery When Wet, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
June 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 23
Decatur County Health Department will offer an Immunization Children Clinic. Call 812-663-8301for appointment.. Offering all vaccines including Covid-19 vaccine.
June 24
7:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will meet at the Greensburg K of C Hall. All members are urged to attend for election and installation of officers. Arlene Gehl and Kathleen Kinker are the committee chairs for the evening.
June 27
Homer Christian Union Church will conduct its annual meeting following the 10 a.m. regularly scheduled church service.
July 3
8 a.m. – Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s 34th annual car show in North Veterans Memorial Park.
Event held rain or shine with awards presented mid-afternoon. Proceeds benefit Rush County youth programs. More info: 317-752-2073 or rushvilleoptimist@yahoo.com.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 17
Classmates, family and friends of the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 1980 are invited to gather in Rushville to reminisce and celebrate. At 7 p.m., the All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Jr. Tribute) concert will be at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the south side of town. Bring a lawn chair and visit the reunion tent.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
