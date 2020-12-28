Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Dec. 29
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
Dec. 31
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
Noon – The Decatur County Auditor’s office will close to “close out” records for 2020. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 4.
2021
Jan. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Jan. 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Jan. 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Jan. 14
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147,\ O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue,. Greensburg . There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Jan. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Feb. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Feb. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
June 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
June 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 20
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 7
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
