TODAY
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Absentee voting available at the Decatur County Courthouse.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Guest Speaker Series, Barbara Harcourt, Area Agencies on Aging, Prevent & Detect Medicare Fraud at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 31
9 a.m. – Solo at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys music and dancing at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – The public is invited to St. Paul’s 45th annual Halloween Parade & Party, sponsored by the St. Paul Kiwanis Club, in the St. Paul Gym. There will be fun and prizes for all! Afterwards, stop by the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department for more treats!
Nov. 1
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Absentee voting available at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. to noon – Absentee voting available at the Decatur County Courthouse.
9 to 11 a.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District is sponsoring an e-scrap collection and paper shredding event for Decatur County residents at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Questions: 812-663-0960.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda Chapter is hosting the 47th annual Gift & Hobby Show at Shelbyville Middle School, 1200 W. McKay Road, Shelbyville. Santa Claus will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 120 vendors are expected. Call 812-587-5050, 317-642-8591 or 317-364-6425 with questions.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed for a “clean-up day” at Lake McCoy, located just north of Ind. 46 east of Greensburg. Questions may be directed to Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust.
5 to 7:30 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey supper. Adults, $10; children 4 to 10, $5; 3 and under, free. Carry-outs available. Buy your ticket from any member or at the door. Open to the public.
Nov. 5
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – General municipal election. Decatur County Courthouse closed except for election-related business. Call the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223 with questions.
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 will meet at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. Scheduled guest is a representative from Blue Cross/ Blue Shield.
12:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library afternoon of bridge at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeal meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include consideration of a special exception to allow for construction of a salvage yard in the 5100 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421 in Marion Township and a special exception to allow for construction of a pond in the 11,000 block of S. CR 950 W. in Jackson Township.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Planning Commission meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include a rezone request from Mark Fixmer with BEX Farms involving 150 acres for expansion of future operational needs at S. CR 280 E. and U.S. Hwy. 421 in Washington Township and a rezone request from Redelman Heritage, Inc./Emilie Redelman involving 3 acres to allow for operation of a salvage yard in the 5100 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421 in Marion Township.
Nov. 7
6 p.m. – Rest, Relax, and Rejuvenate – adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:30 p.m. – Trip Kappa hosting 12th Annual Basket and Bingo fundraiser at Greensburg Elementary School. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 each from any Tri Kappa member or at the door on the day of the event.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 8
All day – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library closed for staff training.
4 to 7 p.m. – Open house celebrating the retirement of Dr. Paul Nahmias at Noles Family Dental, 813 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public. Come share stories, memories and laughs! Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 812-663-7515 with questions.
6 to 8 p.m. – Highpoint Events is hosting a free Bridal Show. Brides register for door prices which will be handed out during the show, which starts at 7:15 p.m. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. is a chance to meet the vendors including local photographers, seamstress, flower shops, bakeries that provide wedding cakes and cookies, decorators, and more.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 9
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 10
11 a.m. – Second annual Memorial Shoot in Loving Memory of Joe Stirn at the Tri-County Conservation Club. All proceeds to benefit the Margaret Mary Outpatient & Cancer Center.
Nov. 11
11 a.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all who have served. The event will take place at the flagpole near the front entrance to the hospital. A free lunch for all veterans will follow. RSVP for lunch by calling 812-663-1262.
Nov. 12
6 p.m. – Family movie: Toy Story 4 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 14
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult book discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 16
10 a.m. – Science Story Time – Ages 3-6 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Adams Township Fire Station, 4362 W. CR 310 N. For a free-will donation, visitors can help judge which is the best chili as prepared by area firefighters. Also available, the department’s famous ham and bean supper. Proceeds will help purchase new equipment for the department.
Nov. 19
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 20
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 21
6 p.m. – Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 26
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 28
Library Closed at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library
Nov. 29
Library closed at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 3
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
