Nov. 25
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Decatur County Country Club, 1630 W. Park Road, Greensburg, is hosting a food drive to benefit the Daily News Cheer Fund. Jars of peanut butter and jelly are requested! Drop-off is in the Country Club parking lot. Those donating need not leave their vehicle as masked volunteers will be available to receive donated goods and other COVID-19 safeguards will be in place.
Nov. 27
11 a.m. – Registration begins for Rush County Twisted Christmas benefit ride at Twisted Sisters Bar, 514 W. Second Street, Rushville. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. $15 per motorcycle; $20 for additional rider. Day to include a benefit auction, bottle slide contest, dancing on the bar and more. Proceeds help provide Christmas for Rush County families in need. Info: 765-932-4488 or visit Twisted Sisters on Facebook.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the EMA meeting room at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. On the agenda is a special exception from BEX Farms to operate a landfill on approximately 48.4 acres of land. The property is owned by the petitioner and is located at 2280 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Washington Township. The meeting will also be available on ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/99762604183.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
