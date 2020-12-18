Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – Mobile food pantry at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. For Decatur County senior citizens.
5 to 7 p.m. – Drive-thru food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
Dec. 22
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
3 p.m. – Carthage Town Board virtual work session open to the public at meet.google.com/bre-ftnc-hjf
Dec. 24
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
Dec. 28
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
Dec. 29
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
Dec. 31
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.
2021
Jan. 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Jan. 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
April 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
May 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
June 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Jan. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
July 14
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Aug. 11
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 7
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Sept. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 12
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Oct. 13
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Nov. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 7
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Dec. 8
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
