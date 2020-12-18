Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

10 a.m. to noon – Mobile food pantry at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. For Decatur County senior citizens.

5 to 7 p.m. – Drive-thru food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.

Dec. 22

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.

3 p.m. – Carthage Town Board virtual work session open to the public at meet.google.com/bre-ftnc-hjf

Dec. 24

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.

Dec. 28

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.

Dec. 29

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.

Dec. 31

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rush County food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to all Rush County residents.

2021

Jan. 12

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Jan. 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

April 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

April 14

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

May 11

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

May 12

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

June 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Jan. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

July 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

July 14

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Aug. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Aug. 11

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Sept. 7

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Sept. 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Oct. 12

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Oct. 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Nov. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Nov. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Dec. 7

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Dec. 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

