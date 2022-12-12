We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Dec. 13
4 to 8 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry, Inc. fundraiser at Rushville Dairy Queen. A percentage of profits during those hours will go to the pantry.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westsridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Dec. 14
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission in Council Chambers, Memorial Building, 132 S. Main St.
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. Christmas meal begins at 6 p.m. Masons, their families and all Eastern Star members are invited. Note change of date.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 17
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Jan. 3
1 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Jan. 17
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
March 21
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 16
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 18
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 19
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 14
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
