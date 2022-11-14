We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Shelter meeting at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 16
1 p.m.: The Friends Too Homemakers will meet in the Danny Mathews Shelter on the west side of Rushville. Anyone is welcome to join us. For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.: Rushville Elks benefit auction to help fund their annual Clothe-A-Child program. All-you-care-to-eat buffet available for $25. Evening includes a jazz ensemble. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Union County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar at Union County High School featuring more than 100 vendors, door prizes, food, and much more. Free admission. Bring a canned good for donation to the Union County food pantry.
Nov. 20
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: St. John Lutheran Church in Napoleon is hosting its annual turkey dinner. Carry-out available. $15 per meal. Call 765-749-2201 or 812-852-4416 for information on family or group seating in the dining room.
6 p.m.: The Triumphant Quartet is holding a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. Community is invited.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving Praise Gathering at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Dr., Westport. Music, Scripture readings, prayer, and praise to God for the bountiful blessings.
7 p.m.: Rush County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will at the Rushville K of C, 227 E. 3rd Street. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
5 p.m.: Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library, 131 N. Walnut Street, Batesville.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.