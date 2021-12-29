We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Dec. 31
10 a.m. – Carthage Town Council is hosting a work session at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Jan. 1
Milroy Community Food Pantry will be closed for the holiday.
Jan. 3
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.
Jan. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Jan. 5
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the courthouse.
Jan. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Jan. 8
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway at Lifeline Wesleyan Church.
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy Community Food Pantry will be open. This is a drive-thru event at the Milroy Elementary School.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – Final year for the Joseph Stenger Memorial Scholarship chicken dinner and basket raffle benefit at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 333 Main Street, Brookville. Adult dinners are $12 and children dinners (10 years and under) are $6. Proceeds go to the JESM scholarship held by the Franklin County Community Foundation and are awarded to Franklin County residents pursuing college degrees.
Jan. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Jan. 19
1 p.m. – Friends Too Homemakers will have a get-together in the (Rushville) Laughlin Park Mathews Shelter. Bring your finished blankets for Riley Hospital. Everyone is welcome. More info: Diane at 317-695-8038.
Jan. 24
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.
Jan. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Feb. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Feb. 8
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 8
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
April 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 10
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 26
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 16
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.