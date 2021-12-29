We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.

Dec. 31

10 a.m. – Carthage Town Council is hosting a work session at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.

Jan. 1

Milroy Community Food Pantry will be closed for the holiday.

Jan. 3

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.

Jan. 4

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Jan. 5

6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the courthouse.

Jan. 6

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Jan. 8

10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway at Lifeline Wesleyan Church.

10 a.m. to noon – Milroy Community Food Pantry will be open. This is a drive-thru event at the Milroy Elementary School.

4 to 7:30 p.m. – Final year for the Joseph Stenger Memorial Scholarship chicken dinner and basket raffle benefit at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 333 Main Street, Brookville. Adult dinners are $12 and children dinners (10 years and under) are $6. Proceeds go to the JESM scholarship held by the Franklin County Community Foundation and are awarded to Franklin County residents pursuing college degrees.

Jan. 11

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Jan. 19

1 p.m. – Friends Too Homemakers will have a get-together in the (Rushville) Laughlin Park Mathews Shelter. Bring your finished blankets for Riley Hospital. Everyone is welcome. More info: Diane at 317-695-8038.

Jan. 24

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.

Jan. 27

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Feb. 1

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Feb. 3

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Feb. 8

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

March 1

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

March 3

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

March 8

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

March 24

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

April 5

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

April 7

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

April 12

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

April 28

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

May 4

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

May 5

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

May 10

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

May 26

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

June 2

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 7

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 14

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 23

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

July 5

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

July 7

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

July 12

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 2

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 4

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 9

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 25

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Sept. 1

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 6

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 13

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 22

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Oct. 4

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 6

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 11

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 27

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 1

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 3

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 9

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 1

6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Dec. 6

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Dec. 16

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

