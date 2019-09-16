Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Sept. 17
9 a.m. – The Decatur County Council meets in regular session in the Decatur County Courthouse. Discussion to include the 2020 county budget. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – “Matter of Balance” Session 1 at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. – Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 18
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Medicare/Medicaid from the Health Provider’s Perspective, Courtney Crowe from Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County citizens are invited to a free program featuring information and discussion about the culture surrounding alcohol, tobacco and the use of other drugs. The program is being held in the Greensburg High School auditorium and features Nigel Wrangham, a longtime expert in the field of substance abuse. Sponsored by Greensburg Community Schools, Decatur County Community Schools, the Greensburg Prevention Group and other local partners.
Sept. 19
9 a.m. – Solo, exercise and “Matter of Balance” at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
3:30 p.m. – The Lake Santee Regional Waste and Water District will meet in the Lake Santee Community Room.
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The Ladies Aide at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Osgood is hosting a sandwich, salad and taco bar. All are welcome. Cost: A free-will offering.
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 21
7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage breakfast at the Presbyterian Church. $7, adults; $3, 6 to 12; free, 5 and under. Proceeds help support Riley Children’s Hospital.
7:30 to 10 a.m. – Greensburg American Legion “Early Bird Breakfast.” Open to the public. No smoking and family friendly. Show up with paid 2020 dues card and eat for free!
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Historical Society of Decatur County, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg, is hosting an informational program on the history of Native Americans, and how to identify and care for “Indian” artifacts. E-mail dechissoc@etczone.com, call 812-663-2764, visit www.historicalsocietyofdecaturcountygreensburg.org or visit “Historical Society of Decatur County Greensburg” on Facebook for more information.
Sept. 23
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 24
9 a.m. – Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. – Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 25
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crown Point at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Medicare/Medicaid from the Perspective of an Insurance Company, Dan Art from Humana at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. – Solo, exercise and Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta, music and Dance with Scoop and the Boys.
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education Turkey Dinner at Greensburg Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street. Open to the public. Carry-outs available. Adults, $12; children 5 to 10, $6; 4 and under, free. All proceeds benefit special education in Greensburg and Decatur County schools.
7:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold a Baby Shower for St. Elizabeth Coleman Adoption Services along with their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with meeting following at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Bundle Up program hosted by First Church of God, 1815 S. Miller Street, Shelbyville. Free coats, hats, scarves and gloves while supplies last, sizes toddler to adult. Also, free Touch A Truck program in the church parking lot featuring a 1943 WWII Jeep, race car, fire truck, ambulance, and many others. Petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, and food vendors. All open to the public. Call 317-398-9409 for more information.
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 1
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – The Decatur County Extension Homemakers will have their Achievement Night on Oct. 15 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with activities starting at 6 p.m. A meal will be served with a cost of $8, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N., Greensburg, IN 47240. The deadline for meal reservations is Oct. 1.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 will meet at Rushville Elks Lodge #1307, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. Call 765-629-2720 with questions.
2 to 5 p.m. – The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is offering free adult flu shots (age 18 and older) for Decatur County residents only. Questions: 812-663-8301.
Oct. 3
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m. – Friends of the Library Early Bird Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to noon – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Saturday is $1.50 a bag day. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 7
All day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room Make and Take Halloween Craft at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 8
9 to 11 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA presents “Medicare & You” free to the community. Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks. Free blood pressure screenings and flu shots with insurance card. S.H.I.P. representatives will talk about Medicaid and choosing the right supplemental plans. Other insurance representatives will be available to answer questions. No registration necessary. Questions? Call 812-934-6006.
10 a.m. – Going to the Dogs (and Cats) Adoption Fair at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Elite Game Truck at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6: p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 9
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
2:30 p.m – Fall Break Fun – Slimy Science at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library Westport branch.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 10
10 a.m. – Paws and Tales Workshop – Ages 3-10 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Falling for Autumn Celebration! – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 11
10 a.m. – Leap Into Science: Windy Weather – Grades 1-5 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 15
6 p.m. – You ART to be Creating! – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 18
6 p.m. – Bats and Boo…ks – Family Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 22
All Day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room, Make and Take Halloween Ghost at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Halloween Cupcake Decorating – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 24
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Free Build with Legos – Children’s program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 29
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and after hours/family fun event at Lohrum Electrical, 1964 E. Base Road, Greensburg. There will be fun family activities including food (pulled pork) and beverages, bounce house, corn hole, basketball and more. Businesses and families, including children, are invited.
6 p.m. – Human Trafficking 101 – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
