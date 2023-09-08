We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.

Sept. 9

7 a.m. to dark: Crackaway Daze festival in New Point. Food, entertainment and family fun. Continues Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. til mid-afternoon.

7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Southern Accents (The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience).

Sept. 10

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: St. John’s UCC Penntown chicken dinner at 8917 E. CR 1300 N. Sunman. Open to the public. Carry-out only. Free-will donation.

Sept. 11

2 p.m.: South Decatur Jr/Sr High School Patriot Day program in the high school gym. Open to the public with a special invitation to emergency responders.

6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting in Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: First rehearsal for the Rush County in RCHS Choir room. Interested singers are welcome.

Sept. 12

9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.

6:15 p.m.: Rushville Parks & Rec Board meeting in Council Chamber, Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville.

Sept. 13

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Sept. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

1 p.m.: Special meeting of the Development Board of the Accelerate Rural Indiana Regional Development Authority in Greensburg City Hall’s Assembly Room.

Any time after 6 p.m.: GCHS Class of 1973, meet in front of Huntington Jewelry Store on the north side of the Greensburg square to visit with classmates and enjoy Fall Festival activities. Email greensburgclassof1973@gmail.com with questions.

Sept. 16

7 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast at the Presbyterian Church.

6 to 11:30 p.m.: GCHS Class of 1973 50-Year Reunion at Hampton Inn, 2075 N Michigan Ave., Greensburg. $30 per person. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Email greensburgclassof1973@gmail.com with questions or to RSVP.

7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Pink Droyd: 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon.

Sept. 17

2 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) is hosting their annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheatre.

Sept. 18

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Sept. 19

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Sept. 20

Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Rush County Humane Society meeting at the Rushville Police Department (in the meeting room on the east side of the building). Open to all interested persons.

Sept. 21

5 to 7 p.m.: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.

Sept. 23

11 a.m.: Registration begins at the Heritage Event Center in Greensburg for the 2nd Annual Colleen Bray Memorial Ride. Wheels up at 1 p.m. Music, raffles, food and a silent auction. Benefits Colleen Bray Scholarships. Call 812-593-2882, 812-614-0574 or 812-528-8899 or visit www.colleenbray.com for more info.

Sept. 26

9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.

Sept. 27

1 p.m.: Public test of election voting machines in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

4 to 6 p.m.: Batesville Community Schools Health-Wellness-Resource Fair at Batesville Intermediate School, 707 W. Columbus Ave., Batesville; free community health and resources fair for all ages. Includes a Community Immunization Clinic. Hosted by Batesville Community Schools, CareSource and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Sept. 30

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Community Church of Greensburg is providing free oil changes to anyone who needs one. Free breakfast and lunch also available. Sign-up in advance at https://mycommunitychurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/146/responses/new

Oct. 2

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 3

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Oct. 4

6 to 8 p.m.: LGBTQIA2S + parents support group. Peer to peer support in the Decatur County REMC community room. Parents/guardians/grandparents welcome.

Oct. 5

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s Church of Christ Huntersville (Batesville) annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue in Batesville. Sale continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7. Info: 812-663-7422.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 7

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.

Oct. 9

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Oct. 10

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Oct. 11

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Oct. 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.

Oct. 16

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Oct. 17

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Oct. 18

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 20

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 21

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Barktoberfest, a Fall Festival for dogs and humans hosted by Friends of Colleen Bray, in the Livestock Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Event features demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, pet adoptions, a Howl-o-ween contest and an appearance by Adrian Smith from ABC’s hit show Pooch Perfect.

Oct. 25

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 26

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 2

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 3

Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.

Nov. 4

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.

Nov. 6

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 7

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Nov. 8

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Nov. 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Nov. 14

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Nov. 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 16

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 20

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Nov. 21

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Nov. 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 30

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 2

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.

6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 5

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Dec. 7

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 11

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Dec. 12

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Dec. 13

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Dec. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 18

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Dec. 19

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 21

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 27

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

