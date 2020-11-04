Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.

Recurring

Osgood American Legion hosts bingo every Wednesday. Early Bird starts at 6:30 p.m.; regular bingo at 7 p.m. Food available. Open to the public. Info: 812-593-1995.

Nov. 5

6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

Nov. 6

4:30 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Lodge #36 F&AM all-you-can-eat chili supper fundraiser has been canceled.

Nov. 7

8 a.m. to noon – Clean Green Rush is hosting Tox-Away Day for Rush County residents at the Smiley Avenue disposal site.

4:30 to 7 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey drive-thru supper. $10 per ticket available from any member of the church.

Nov. 9

6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. The meeting will be available virtually. To join use the following link: meet.google.com/vgb-yazc-xvt

Nov. 10

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet in executive session. Not open to the public.

7 p.m. – Rush County Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 330 E. Eighth Street, Rushville. Open to the public.

7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.

Nov. 12

7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.

Nov. 14

4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual turkey dinner has been canceled.

5 to 7 p.m. - St. Maurice Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Parish Center. Cost is $12. Proceeds for church tuck-pointing project.

Nov. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 1

6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

Dec. 2

11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

6 p.m. - 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

Dec. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

