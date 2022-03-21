We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
March 22
10 a.m. – The Decatur County Election Board will conduct a public test of the voting equipment to be used in the May Primary Election in the basement of the courthouse. A meeting of the board will follow.
March 23
11 a.m. – Friends Too Homemakers Club will be eating at Lil’ Charlie’s, 504 E. Pearl St. A tour to Three Points Fiber Mill, 7533 E. Hoff Road., Sunman exit, will follow at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact President Diane Roell-Paris at 317-695-8038 for more information.
6 p.m. – Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
7 p.m. – Nobler Niters will meet at the New Salem church with co-hostesses Connie Meyer and Amy Ploeger. Meyer will also share Inspiration, roll call is your favorite dessert, and the lesson will be on how to host a bake sale.
March 24
Last chance to RSVP to the Historical Society of Decatur County’s Annual Dinner and Program. The event costs $15 and takes place at 6 p.m. April 9. RSVP by calling the Historical Society at (812) 663-2764, email dechissoc@etczone.com or stop by the Historical Society Tuesday/Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Making Budgets Work” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella meeting at the Greensburg K of C on W. Main Street. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
March 25
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
7 p.m. – Batesville High School is hosting an ISSMA Preview Concert at BHS.
March 26
2 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free lecture on historical clothing. Open to the public.
5 p.m. – American Legion Post 150 benefit at the Rushville Elks, 223 E. 3rd Street. Cost is $15 per person. Live music will run from 8 p.m. to midnight. For more info contact Brad Hatfield at (765) 570-3485, Shawn Grocox at (765) 561-0327 or Adam Berkemeier at (765) 561-1843.
7 p.m. – Wolf Theatres is hosting a showing of The Hoosier Schoolmaster in conjunction with the city’s bicentennial.
March 28
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet is accepting gently used clothing at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council meeting at 6 W. First Street. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at the Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street. The Good Citizen high school students will be honored.
March 29
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet is accepting gently used clothing at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center.
1 p.m. – The St. Paul Town Board and Adams Township Advisory Board is meeting at the St. Paul Civic Center to vote on a new fire territory.
March 30
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet is giving away clothing at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center.
March 31
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Family Clothes Closet is giving away clothing at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center.
April 1
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru fish fry w/ $13 dinners while supplies last.
8:30 p.m. – Rushville Regional Theatre presents “On Golden Pond” at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the Princess Theater, 330 N. Main Street. Tickets are available at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by phone at (765) 635-5976.
April 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Drive-thru chicken dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Crossroads) Batesville. Cost is $15.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
April 4
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s food pantry truck will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Please bring boxes, carts, wagons etc. to transport to your car. Everyone is welcome.
April 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
