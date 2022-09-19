We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Sept. 20
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Sept. 21
1 p.m.: Friends Too Homemakers will meet with Betty Gold in Greensburg. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Sept. 22
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Working with What Money is Left Once Bills are Paid,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 26
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR will meet at Smyrna Lutheran Church, 3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg. For more information about our chapter, call Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-716-0896.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.
Sept. 28
2 p.m.: The public test of the direct record electronic voting system, to be used at the General Election on November 8, 2022, will be conducted in the basement area of the Decatur County Courthouse. This is the test originally scheduled for Sept. 16.
Oct. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 2
Noon: Crop Hunger Walk in Batesville. The 5K walk start at Liberty Park. Also, there will be a Golden Mile marked for those unable to walk further. The event begins at noon with a light lunch at the pavilion followed by registration. The send-off begins at 12:45 with a memorial in honor of Pastor Liptak Creighten Jr. The walk begins at 1 p.m. Money raised will help those with food deficiencies in Ripely County and around the world.
12:30 p.m.: The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Columbus-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Pre-Walk activities begin at 12:30 p.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will be held at 1:45 p.m., and the Walk will follow.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
11 a.m.: The National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) association is meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge. All federal employees, both active and retired, are welcome.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to noon: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. This is $2 bag day.
Oct. 11
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: St. Louis Church is sponsoring a community blood draw at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged; please visit hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 13
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 27
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
