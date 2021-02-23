Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Feb. 24
Noble Nighters Home Ec. Club will host meeting at the New Salem Church on Feb. 24.
6:30 p.m. – The Zoom meeting for Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 5
5 p.m. – From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday March 19, the New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Fish Fry. Hand battered Alaskan pollock, Fireside Inn coleslaw and potato chips is on the menu. Cost is $10 per dinner while supplies last.
March 8
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com
/kdc-ogdo-you
