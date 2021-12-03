We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Dec. 4
Oldenburg hosts “Holiday Under The Spires.” Varies merchants offering extended hours and specials, Santa and his elves will be cruising the streets handing out treats to boys and girls, Holy Family Church will have Christmas music from 1 to 2 p.m., and at sunset drive around town and enjoy the holiday decorations as organizers “light up Oldenburg.” Info: 812-934-4440.
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway.
10 a.m. to noon - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
5 to 7 p.m. – The Athletic Departments at South Ripley and North Decatur are co-sponsoring a benefit meal in the South Ripley cafeteria prior to the Chargers vs. Raiders boys basketball game. Proceeds will benefit the Brad Bryant family. Bryant was a beloved member of both school’s faculties over his lifetime and died of cancer earlier this year, leaving behind a wife and three children. More info: sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us or jgorrell@sripley.k12.in.us.
Dec. 5
8 to 11 a.m. – Knights of St. John Millhousen Commandery #227 is hosting Breakfast With Santa. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. Breakfast available for a free-will offering with proceeds benefitting Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in executive session in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. This meeting is not open to the public.
Dec. 13
1 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the home of Barbara Reiger. Refreshments will be provided by Diana Springmier and Barbara. We will have some projects to discuss. Barbara will be telling us the history of her home. Cindy Beard will be at the Wolf Theatre parking lot at 12:30 p.m. for anyone who would like to follow her to Barbara’s home.
Dec. 14
The Greensburg Adult Center has cancelled its Christmas pitch-in dinner scheduled for December 14. The decision was made by the board of directors based on the Decatur County (and surrounding counties) RED status and guidelines of the Indiana State Board of Health Covid-19 protocols.
10 a.m. - A Christmas concert featuring The Dave Melton Family will be held at Westport Christian Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call the 812-591-3807.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Friends Too Homemakers Club get-together in the Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park in Rushville. Attendees will assemble no-sew fleece blankets for Riley Children’s Hospital. Everyone should bring two yards of fleece fabric, scissors, and a tape measure. Several are bringing breakfast brunch foods for everyone. Anyone is welcome.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
