We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Recurring
The Decatur County Recorder’s Office will no longer accept credit card transactions as of April 30 due to the recent added costs to the county. The clerk and her staff apologize for any inconvenience.
March 18
7 p.m. - Rush County Humane Society meeting at the new Rushville Animal Shelter. General discussion on re-energizing the RCHuS will be the primary topic of discussion. Info: Call Fred or Wanda Philips at 765-932-5926.
March 20
9 to 11 a.m. – Electronic recycling and document shredding for Decatur County residents at the Decatur County Fairgrounds sponsored by Decatur County Solid Waste and Community Health Care Clinic. Info: 812-663-0960.
March 22
1 p.m. - Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at the Decatur County Extension Office, near the fairgrounds. Guests are welcome to attend who would like to know more about our organization. Contact Regent Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017, for more information.
March 23
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon - Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight county district: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling 812-378-0358 between noon and 2 p.m. An attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event. Make sure you have your trunk empty enough for boxed foods. Open to all in need.
5 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring “Leaders and Lagers” at the tAAp, 116 E. Washington St., Greensburg. This free networking event is open to all interested adults. Call 812-663-2832 for more info.
March 27
12:30 to 3 p.m. – The Daily News, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and several partnering entities present “Hop Along On Our Easter Bunny Trail.” This event replaces the traditional community Easter Egg hunt. Multiple stops include Greensburg Elementary School, Decatur County Primary Care, Greensburg Public Library, Decatur County REMC, Aspen Place Health Campus, Noles Family Dental, Community Church of Greensburg, Dana Witkemper-State Farm Insurance, Tree City Medical Partners, and Greensburg’s YMCA. At 12:30 p.m., 500 free meals will be available at the Greensburg Elementary School. At 1 p.m., DCMH will give away baskets, treats and door prizes. For more information, visit DCMH/EasterTrail or watch for additional details in upcoming editions of the Daily News.
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Barachel is having a gospel sing and benefit. A pitch-in dinner will precede the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Our guest group will be “The Detty Sisters” from southern Ohio. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer. Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
April 1
1:30 to 6 p.m. – McKay Manor is hosting a blood drive. Schedule an appointment at versiti.org/IN and search sponsor code F830.
April 3
7:30 a.m. – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County invites the public to Hop Into Spring at the Lake on the main beach at Lake Santee. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.; a 10k race starts at 8 a.m.; a 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per racer, $10 for children under 9. For more information including how to pre-register call 812-663-1220 or email dennis.fogle@dcmh.net.
9 a.m. – Greensburg Community High School SADD is sponsoring a 5k. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 day-of. Find the registration link on Twitter @GCHSSADD or the GCHS website or email kmlowe2003@gmail.com for a direct link to the registration form.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 6
Ind. 3 will be closed south of Ind. 244 while INDOT replaces a bridge deck. The closure is expected to last 60 days.
April 9
5 to 8 p.m. - Boy Scout Troop 33 drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Rushville Conservation Club, just east of town of Ind. 44. Free-will donation supports the Troop's summer backpacking and canoeing trip to Maine.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
