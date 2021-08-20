We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Hunters Education course at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Interested parties need to go to this link to register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168201
Aug. 23
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 25
5 to 8:30 p.m. – El Chile Poblano, 1921 N. Greensburg Crossing, Greensburg, is donating a portion of all sales to the Greensburg Police Department K-9 Fund.
6:30 p.m. – Noble Niters Home Ec Club is meeting at the Mocha Moose in the 300 block of N. Main Street, Rushville. Co-hostess and Inspiration: Kristie Amos. We will sample a few food items and hear about this business.
Aug. 26
Greensburg/Decatur County Women in Business Conference has been postponed. More info: Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832.
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s Circle Daughter of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C Hall. This is picnic/bring a friend night, so bring a friend and a salad or desert to share.
Aug. 27
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – American Legion Post #24, 2515 25th Street, Columbus, fish fry dinner, dine in or drive-thru, to benefit Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana. Free-will donations gladly accepted.
Aug. 28
6 p.m. – Clarksburg High School Alumni and friends are invited to meet for dinner at the Clarksburg Fire House. Send your $15 per person reservation to Nita McNealy, 232 E. Orchard Dr., Greensburg, IN 47240 by August 20. Make checks payable to Clarksburg High School Reunion. Questions call 812-614-5677.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 31
6 p.m. – Batesville Common Council meeting in the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street, Council Chambers, second floor. Non-utility budget on the agenda.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 5
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – St. Catherine of Siena, Enochsburg, 83rd annual church picnic. Fried chicken and roast beef dinners, mock turtle soup and pies plus games, a country store, raffles and more. Open to the public. Info: 812-934-2880.
Sept. 6
10:45 a.m. to ? – St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Peter (Franklin County) is hosting its 100th Labor Day Festival. Fried chicken dinners, mock turtle soup, games, a beer garden and much more! Visit www.brookvilleparishes.com or call 765-647-5462 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is not a drive-thru event; visitors should bring bags, boxes, a cart or wagon, etc. Please do not arrive any earlier than 3 p.m. For all in need.
