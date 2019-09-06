Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Today
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge and euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – The Greensburg Board of Works will hold a special meeting at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in dinner with Melvin Schutte and Safe in the Harbor Gospel music at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Knit Night at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – “Senior Scams” with Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 12
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at First Baptist Church. Note the change of location for this meeting. All retired teachers are invited.
Noon – Medicare Bingo hosted by S.H.I.P. at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Coffee, Books and More adult discussion at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts will oversee a public testing of the direct record electronic voting system that will be used in the Nov. 5 general election. The test will take place in the basement of the Decatur County Courthouse and is open to the public.
1:30 p.m. – Euchre tourney at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale through Sept. 14. Over 10,000 books, videos, CDs, DVDs, and books on tape will be sold at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
7 p.m. – Members of Lois Chapter #147 of O.E.S. will meet with refreshments beginning at 6:15 p.m. Please note the earlier meeting time. All O.E.S. members are asked to attend the meeting.
Sept. 13
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale through Sept. 14 at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
Sept. 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Visit the St. Louis Church Festival. The annual event features chicken and roast beef dinners served in the Activity Center. Turtle soup sale, raffles, games, etc. Adults, $11; children 10 and under, $6. For more information call 812-934-3204.
Sept. 16
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 17
9 a.m. – “Matter of Balance” Session 1 at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. – Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Medicare/Medicaid from the Health Provider’s Perspective, Courtney Crowe from Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 19
9 a.m. – Solo, exercise and “Matter of Balance” at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The Ladies Aide at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Osgood is hosting a sandwich, salad and taco bar. All are welcome. Cost: A free-will offering.
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 23
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 24
9 a.m. – Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. – Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 25
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crown Point at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Medicare/Medicaid from the Perspective of an Insurance Company, Dan Art from Humana at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. – Solo, exercise and Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta, music and Dance with Scoop and the Boys.
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold a Baby Shower for St. Elizabeth Coleman Adoption Services along with their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with meeting following at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept 28
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.