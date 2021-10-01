We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
TODAY
8 a.m. to noon – St. Maurice Catholic Church is holding a Fall Rummage Sale at their Parish Hall on U.S. Hwy. 229 in Napoleon. Today only, $2 per bag!
9 a.m. – Kiwanis Club of New Point host its annual June Bug 5K, the club’s sixth annual 5K run/walk (usually held in June but postponed this year because of weather). Registration starts at 8 a.m. Held at Salt Creek Park. $20 day-of registration; $45 for family of 4 or less; $10 for Special Olympic, New Horizon or SDI clients.
10 a.m. – First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway on the LifeLIne Wesleyan campus at 2002 Moscow Road.
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event. Open to all in need.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensburg is hosting its second annual Fall Festival at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. This is a free event with music by Glen Anthony starting at noon. There will be pulled pork and hotdogs with side dishes, a hayride to go pick out a pumpkin to decorate, face-painting and much more. Also, there will again be a dessert contest with prizes awarded. For more information, call the church at 812-663-4911.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry will be at the Rushville Fairgrounds. Everyone in need is welcome. Remember to bring carts, wagons, boxes, etc. to transport your items to your car.
Oct. 5
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
5:30 to 7 p.m. –Decatur County College Fair. Greensburg Community High School is hosting a College Fair for junior and senior students who attend GCHS, NDHS and SDHS. Each attendee may bring two guests. Call the school for more information.
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 9
8 a.m. to noon – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422. Saturday is $2 bag day.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 12
Noon to 5:20 p.m. – St. Louis Church sponsored blood drive at the Knights of Columbus. Appointments encouraged; preregister at www.hoxworth.org/group/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 13
11 a.m. – Medicare Bingo S.H.I.P (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) at the Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street. Free to all.
Oct. 14
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. It is a formal meeting since the District Deputy will be there for her official visit. There will be refreshments in the dining room at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street, Dollars for Scholars scholarship fundraiser featuring Indiana basketball legend Kent Benson. Cocktails/socializing at 6 p.m., pork chop dinner at 6:30 p.m., program by Benson to follow. Benson will also be available for autographs and photos, there will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more! Tickets are $25 each and available at the Elks. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 21
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Greensburg Community Church, 1427 Vandalia Road.
Oct. 22
6 p.m. – The Central House of Napoleon is hosting a murder/mystery dinner at the Napoleon Community Center. Dinner at 6 p.m. with performance of “The Wake of the Rising Star” at 7 p.m. Reservations are preferred as to limited seating. Proceeds benefit the Central House. Contact Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 for ticket information.
Oct. 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
6 p.m. – The Central House of Napoleon is hosting a murder/mystery dinner at the Napoleon Community Center. Dinner at 6 p.m. with performance of “The Wake of the Rising Star” at 7 p.m. Reservations are preferred as to limited seating. Proceeds benefit the Central House. Contact Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 for ticket information.
Oct. 26
1 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella anniversary/salad bar dinner at the Greensburg Knights of Columbus facility on W. Main Street. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Meat for the dinner provided; members are asked to bring a salad or dessert.
Oct. 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older during the Westport Health & Business Expo at Venue on 3. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Doors open at the Greensburg K of C Hall on W. Main Street for the annual Decatur County United Fund dinner and auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character or ‘50s attire. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:45 p.m. $60 per person with limited seating. Go to www.dcuf.com to see list of auction items. A URL for pre-event bidding will be announced soon. Online bidding starts Nov. 1. Questions: 812-663-3342.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.