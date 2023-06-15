We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
June 15
5 to 7 p.m.: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County available. Also an immunization clinic free to anyone 18 and under.
June 16
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 17
8 a.m.: Registration for the Kiwanis Club of New Point June Bug 5K begins at Salt Creek Twp. Park in New Point. 5K starts at 9 a.m. $20 in advance or day of; $50 for a family of four; $15 for Special Olympic participants. Proceeds benefit scholarships, youth and community programs. Contact New Point Kiwanis Club member for more info.
1 to 5 p.m.: The Rushville Diversity and Inclusion Council is hosting the city’s inaugural Junteenth event at the Booker T. Washington Center, 525 E. Seventh Street, Rushville. More info: email EMarzon@cityofrushville.in.gov or downs.mary@icloud.com.
5 to 10 p.m.: Main Street Greensburg Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival in downtown Greensburg. Food and fun for all.
5 p.m. to ?: Ninth annual Remembering Rhoades benefit at Rushville Eagles, 221 W. First Street. Ollie’s BBQ food truck at 5:30 p.m., silent auction at 6:30 p.m., DJ Kevin Green at 9 p.m. Open to the public. Proceeds benefit Tim Odum with medical and funeral expenses associated with his wife Priscilla’s recent death.
June 18
8 to 11 a.m.: Robert L. Jenkins American Legion Post 150, 221 N. Perkins Street, Rushville, sausage gravy, biscuits and eggs Father’s Day breakfast for a free-will offering. Open to the public.
June 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
6:30 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees executive session at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville. The board’s work session scheduled for 7 p.m. has been canceled.
June 20
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County available. Also an immunization clinic free to anyone 18 and under.
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 21
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: The Rush County Humane Society is meeting in the Rushville Public Library meeting room. Open to all interested persons.
June 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring 84: The Van Halen Tribute.
June 23
4:30 to 8 p.m.: Main Street Greensburg “Fourth Friday” in downtown Greensburg.
June 25
The annual congregational meeting for Homer Christian Union Church will be held following regular church services.
June 26
12:30 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Monday, June 26, on the south side of the Greensburg City Park for a pitch-in luncheon and meeting. Let Sharon Mang or Cindy Beard know if attending for ordering of the chicken. Please bring a side dish or a dessert to share. Paper goods, cutlery, and water will also be provided.
June 28
4:30 to 8 p.m.: Main Street Greensburg “Fourth Friday” in downtown Greensburg.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 to 9 p.m.: State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) invites area residents to join her at the Rush County Fair. The fair runs from June 24 to July 1.
June 29
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
July 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
July 4
8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual July 4 car show and swap meet in North Veterans Memorial Park. Awards presentation begins at 3 p.m. Open to the public.
July 6
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.: RISE Bible Study at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Pastor Jerran Jackson joins us this month on Thursday afternoons for a small group meet about a faith-based topic. Open to the public.
5 to 7 p.m.: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County available.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6 to 7 p.m.: RISE at Bread of Life: “Extreme Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of Extreme Couponing? Join us for an exhilarating event where we’ll show you how to save big and score incredible deals like a pro! Class is free and open to everyone. Register at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
July 7
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring BUCKLE (a country hits party band).
July 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
July 11
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County available.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
July 12
4 to 6 p.m.: School supplies and backpack give-away at Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheater. Free to all. Rush County Health Department will be on hand to provide needed immunizations; bring Medicaid card if applicable.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
July 13
1:30 p.m.: Rush County Public Defender Board meeting on the third floor of the Rush County Courthouse.
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.: RISE Bible Study at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Pastor Jerran Jackson joins us this month on Thursday afternoons for a small group meet about a faith-based topic. Open to the public.
July 15
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Electric Avenue: The MTV Experience.
July 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
July 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 20
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.: RISE Bible Study at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Pastor Jerran Jackson joins us this month on Thursday afternoons for a small group meet about a faith-based topic. Open to the public.
July 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring The Why Store (original rock and roll music, Indiana style).
July 22
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Traveling Salvation Show: Neil Diamond Tribute.
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Nuttin’ Fancy (top 40 rock and roll cover band).
July 25
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County available. Also an immunization clinic free all ages.
July 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 28
4 to 9 p.m.: Rushville Elks volunteers will be collecting donations at two downtown intersections to help fund the annual Christmas-time Clothe-A-Child program. The effort continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.: RISE Bible Study at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Pastor Jerran Jackson joins us this month on Thursday afternoons for a small group meet about a faith-based topic. Open to the public.
Aug. 1
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Aug. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Soul Pocket (R&B hits).
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 8
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Aug. 9
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Aug. 11
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Doug Henthorn and the LLC & J. Elliott.
Aug. 14
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 18
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 19
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Turn The Page: Tribute to Bob Seger.
Aug. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 24
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4
Open 24 hours a day: The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom at the Rush County Fairgrounds, 1299 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Sept. 2
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 9
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Southern Accents (The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience).
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 16
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Pink Droyd: 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
