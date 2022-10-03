We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Oct. 4
1:30 p.m.: There will be a public test of Rush County’s voting machines in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
3 & 7 p.m.: History Book Club meetings at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
4:30 p.m.: Teen Anime Club at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
5 p.m.: “I Survived” Book Club meeting at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 to 8 p.m.: Meet & Great Franklin County General Election and school board candidates at Oak Forest Church of Christ, 13071 St. Mary’s Road, Brookville. Open to the public.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Fall Rummage Sale at St. Maurice Church in Napoleon. Lots of clothing, housewares, Christmas decor, furniture, books, toys, etc. Sale continues 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 when everything is discounted to just $2 per bag!
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 8
The Greensburg Police Department’s K9 golf scramble has been postponed to Oct. 29. There is still room for additional teams. The outing will still begin at 10 a.m. at the Greensburg Country Club. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.
8 a.m. to noon: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. This is $2 bag day.
9 to 11 a.m.: Youth History Camp “Knots” at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Registration due by September 29.
3 p.m.: South Decatur Class of 1972 50th class reunion at the Millhousen Firehouse, 7935 S. CR 250 E, Greensburg. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to Debbie (Davis) Peele at 812-593-7441 or Cindy (Ogle) Rose at 812-614-6386.
Oct. 9
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society annual turkey dinner at 17440 St. Mary’s Road (between Oldenburg and Brookville). Carry-out only. Complete meals for $13.
1:30 p.m.: Practice begins for the Golden Gate Community Choir’s Christmas Cantata “Mary Did You Know” at Osgood United Methodist Church, 213 S. Walnut St., Osgood. The performance is at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Damn Theater in Osgood. Info: Sharon Miller at 812-871-3401, Connie DeBurger at 812-621-7428, or Laura Prosser at 812-756-1031.
Oct. 10
All day: Take And Make Monday at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org. Also, Fall Break – Move Monday at 1 p.m. and Learn To Knit at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: St. Louis Church is sponsoring a community blood draw at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged; please visit hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Game Night for adults (Yahtzee!) at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 12
3:30 p.m.: Monster Cookie Bash at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 13
1 p.m.: Coffee, Books and More at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org. Also, pumpkin decorating at 2 p.m. (at Westport Library) and Saving at the Supermarket at 6 p.m.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 15
10 a.m.: The Indiana Society Sons of the American Revolution will conduct a patriot grave-marking ceremony at Sand Creek Cemetery in Decatur County. The public is encouraged to attend.
11 a.m.: Monster Mash: The Science Behind Our Monster Legends at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
4 to 6 p.m.: Gleaners Food Bank truck at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
6:30 p.m. Learn To Knit at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Student program: Make a Monster Meal at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
1 p.m.: The Friends Too Homemakers will get at the home of Linda Chandler. Anyone interested is welcome. For more information, contact Diane Paris at 317-695-8038.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 21
Noon: Deadline for a candidate’s committee with a candidate on the 2022 General Election ballot and all regular party committees to file a pre-election campaign finance report with their county clerk’s office.
Oct. 22
1 to 3 p.m.: Tracy Michaud, author of “Broken and Blessed: How God Set Me Free from Abuse, Dysfunctional Relationships, and Generational Sin,” will be available for a book signing at Rainbow Books, Gifts & Flowers, 110 E. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 27
November Youth History Camp registration is due. For more info, contact the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 29
2 to 5 p.m.: Halloween Open House at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
1 to 4 p.m.: Briarwood Estates, 810 W. Briarwood Way, Greensburg, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event that’s open to the public. Includes treats for all visitors prizes for best costume and more! Area businesses and churches are welcome to participate.
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m.: Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street, Greensburg, trick-or-treating. Residents will be sitting outside the apartment building handing out candy to all trick-or-treaters.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
