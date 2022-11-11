We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street.
Nov. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Holiday Shopping Expo at St. Mary School, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg. More info: 812-663-2804 or holidayexpo@stmarygreensburg.com.
10 a.m.: Line up for the annual veterans parade starts at Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home. The parade will start at 11 a.m., going south on N. Broadway before turning left on W. Washington Street and around the east side of the Square, ending at the veterans memorial on the south side of the Courthouse Square.
4 to 6 p.m.: St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is holding a buffet-style smorgasbord. Dine-in or carry-out for $15. Everyone is welcome!
4 to 6:30 p.m.: Batesville United Methodist Church turkey dinner at 106 S. Park Avenue. Drive-thru only while supplies last. $15. Info: 812-934-3137.
4 to 7 p.m.: Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital features bean and potato soup, hotdogs and more. All you can eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Shelter meeting at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 16
1 p.m.: The Friends Too Homemakers will meet in the Danny Mathews Shelter on the west side of Rushville. Anyone is welcome to join us. For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.: Rushville Elks benefit auction to help fund their annual Clothe-A-Child program. All-you-care-to-eat buffet available for $25. Evening includes a jazz ensemble. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Union County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar at Union County High School featuring more than 100 vendors, door prizes, food, and much more. Free admission. Bring a canned good for donation to the Union County food pantry.
Nov. 20
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: St. John Lutheran Church in Napoleon is hosting its annual turkey dinner. Carry-out available. $15 per meal. Call 765-749-2201 or 812-852-4416 for information on family or group seating in the dining room.
6 p.m.: The Triumphant Quartet is holding a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. Community is invited.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail. Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. Register by November 7 to get a free T-shirt. Fee: $25. Kids 9 and under run free. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Y Welcome Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville. Info: 812-934-6006.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Westport Kiwanis Senior Christmas Dinner. If going, please RSVP to Mike Fox at 812-614-1712.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation. Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
