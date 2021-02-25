Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 5
5 p.m. – From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday March 19, the New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Fish Fry. Hand battered Alaskan pollock, Fireside Inn coleslaw and potato chips is on the menu. Cost is $10 per dinner while supplies last.
March 8
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 11
7 p.m. – The members of Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S. will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Masonic Hall on East Central Avenue . There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
March 13
5 p.m. – St. Maurice Parish, Napoleon, is holding a drive-through turkey dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. You get turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad, applesauce, and either pumpkin or apple pie, all for just $12. Proceeds from the dinner will help fund our church tuck-pointing project.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon – A rescheduled community blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, in St. Maurice Parish Hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged for maintaining social distances, and face masks are required. All donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt as a thank-you. Call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394, text 812-614-338 or schedule online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 27
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church, on the corner of Broadway and Barachel, will be having a gospel sing and benefit at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. A pitch-in dinner will proceed the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall Our guest group will be “The Detty Sisters” from southern Ohio. These are four sisters Peyton, Cadie, Lily and Sophia alias Curly ranging in age from 4 to 12. The girls have been singing all their lives but in August of 2018 their parents felt led to start sharing their music with the world. They have grown quite the fan base in a short time and just love singing for the Lord. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer. Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.