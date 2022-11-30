We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg. The deadline for returning completed applications is December 5.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Westport Kiwanis Senior Christmas Dinner. If going, please RSVP to Mike Fox at 812-614-1712.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 2
9 a.m.: The BOT Committee of the City of Greensburg is conducting a special meeting at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, to consider receipt of Build-Operate-Transfer proposals for a fire station and public works building project.
5 to 8 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the front lawn (Lincoln Street side) followed by Holiday Lane along the south drive of the hospital. DCMH will provide a stocking to every child that visits Holiday Lane and all participating organizations will have an item to place in each child’s stocking. There will be cookies, hot chocolate, and a few special guests from the North Pole!
6 to 9 p.m.: Camp Woodsmoke drive-thru Christmas Light Display at 9219 E. 640 N., Greensburg. Donations welcomed. Visit Santa’s Mailbox to drop off letters. Also presented Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Dec. 3
Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring holiday shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and a range of dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
9 to 11 a.m.: Greensburg Eagles Lodge, 920 E. Main Street, invites the public to a breakfast fundraiser. Cost is $9.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pet pictures With Santa at Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle Street. $5.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Milroy Economic Development Corporation is hosting a Brunch with Santa at the Milroy VFD. Enjoy brunch, kids crafts and fun with the arrival of Santa at noon. At 5:30 p.m. the town is planting a Christmas tree downtown and having a tree lighting.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
7:30 p.m.: Rush County Chorale free performance at St. Mary Catholic Church. Encore performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation. Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
4 to 7 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Centennial Celebration of Trees at 619 N. Perkins Street, Rushville, featuring trees from towns in Rush County and a visit from Santa.
7 p.m.: Golden Gate Community Choir presents a Christmas cantata: Mary, Did You Know? Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Damm Theatre in Osgood. Admission is a free-will donation.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the Decatur County Historical Museum. Registrar Cindy Beard, 663-6244, can be contacted for information about DAR.
Dec. 6
5 to 8 p.m.: Tip A Cop at Greensburg Pizza King. GPD officers serving and bussing tables for tips. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Indiana.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
Noon: Friends Too Homemakers will meet at Mancino’s in Greensburg for a Christmas luncheon. Bring gift items for residents at The Waters in Rushville. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for further information.
1:30 p.m.: The Rushville Chapter NSDAR will meet for a Christmas luncheon at the Elks Club, 223 E. 3rd Street, Rushville. All members are encouraged to attend.
3 to 5 p.m.: Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. 3rd Street, Rushville, is distributing holiday bags for Rush County families. The bags have everything needed for a meal that you can share with your family. You may pick up yours and one other bag for someone unable to get to the pantry. First time visitors should bring something that shows their Rush County address.
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 9
5 to 9 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
Dec. 10
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair at the Rushville Elks. Various vendors and assorted activities. Open to the public.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
1 to 4 p.m.: Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Free family event with food, music and decorations.
Dec. 14
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 17
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.