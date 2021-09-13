EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Sept. 14
6 p.m. - Greensburg Adult Center has cancelled the scheduled pitch-in dinner and the performance by “Abraham Lincoln.”
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meets at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway.
Sept. 16
The Decatur County Retired Teachers meeting scheduled for September 16, 2021, has been canceled. The next meeting will be Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Sept. 17
The annual Greensburg Fall Festival is scheduled to take place the evening of Sept. 17 through late Sept. 18 on the city Square with related activities at other locations. Visit www.facebook.com/TreeCityFallFestival for details.
Noon: Day-of registration begins for the Batesville Rotary Club’s 4-person 18-hole golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Proceeds benefit Southeastern Indiana Career Center students. Call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com with questions or for more information.
Sept. 18
7 a.m. to noon – Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake and sausage breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street. Adults, $7; children 6 to 12, $3; 5 and under, free.
The annual Greensburg Fall Festival is scheduled to continue through late Sept. 18 on the city Square with related activities at other locations. Visit www.facebook.com/TreeCityFallFestival for details.
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Deadline to enter the ALS Big T Open golf tournament at North Branch Golf Course. Info: 765-524-2521 or bigtgolfouting@gmail.com.
9:30 a.m. - American Legion Bernard Hurst Post #77, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville, will conduct a POW/MIA Observance (open to the public). The ceremony will honor/remember the 223 Hoosiers who have not returned from the Korean War or Vietnam Conflict.
10:30 a.m. – The Tree City Fall festival parade steps off. This year’s theme is “The Good Ole Days.” For more information, contact Merrill Smith at 812-525-1769.
4 to 8 p.m. – Benefit for Chad Moore at the Decatur County Fairgrounds featuring music, a silent auction, food, a 50/50 drawing and more. Proceeds will help Moore and his family with bills and everyday living expenses as he continues his battle against cancer.
5:30 to 11 p.m. – St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, games, Ertel’s wine and a beer garden. Adults only.
Sept. 19
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, a $5,000 raffle (Indiana gaming license #002512), kids games, a country store, beer garden and more. Open to the public.
4 to 7 p.m. – St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg, homemade ice cream social. Also serving burgers, hotdogs, etc. Proceeds benefit the late Adam Holtkamp family. Hosted by the church in partnership with the Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club.
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5 to 7 p.m. - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event. Open to all in need.
Sept. 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education turkey dinner at Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg. Drive-thru only. $10 per meal. All proceeds to benefit Special Education in Greensburg and Decatur County schools.
6:30 p.m. - Youth M.O.V.E. Zoom meeting "Exploring positive stress relief and enjoying treats while having some virtual fun.” To register, check out Youth M.O.V.E. on Facebook or email questions to mlee@onecommunityonefamily.org.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. Members are asked to bring baby items for the St. Elizabeth/Coleman baby shower.
Sept. 24
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
Sept. 25
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - New Directions mega yard sale at Expression Florist & Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. More than 50 households participating.
9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. – New Directions is sponsoring a self-defense workshop in the First Christian Church gym, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. $25 for adults; $15 ages 13 to 16.
Sept. 27
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council meets for a work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Meeting to include public hearing on proposed 2022 budget. Open to the public.
Sept. 29
6 to 8:30 p.m. - Youth M.O.V.E. Self-Care and Resilience Workshops, locations TBD. Check out Youth M.O.V.E. on Facebook or email questions to mlee@onecommunityonefamily.org.
Oct. 2
10 a.m. - First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway on the LifeLIne Wesleyan campus at 2002 Moscow Road.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Rescheduled time and date for the Decatur County College Fair. Greensburg Community High School is hosting a College Fair for junior and senior students who attend GCHS, North Decatur Hgh School or South Decatur High School. Each attendee may bring two guests. Call the school for more information.
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 9
8 a.m. to noon - St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422. Saturday is $2 bag day.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street, Dollars for Scholars scholarship fundraiser featuring Indiana basketball legend Kent Benson. Cocktails/socializing at 6 p.m., pork chop dinner at 6:30 p.m., program by Benson to follow. Benson will also be available for autographs and photos, there will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more! Tickets are $25 each and available at the Elks. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 21
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at Greensburg Community Church, 1427 Vandalia Road.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
