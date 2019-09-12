Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Sept. 13
9 a.m. – The fourth annual Diner Dash 5K, a benefit to support the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship, begins with registration at 8 a.m. at Midtown Diner, 2036 S. CR 825 E., New Point. Entries receive a ½ order of biscuits and gravy and a T-shirt. For more information, call 812-593-3545 or 812-593-0458.
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale through Sept. 14 at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
6:30 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Harmony Quilt Guild presents their annual Quilt Show at Stream Cliff Farm & Winery near Commisky, with a “Show & Tell” scheduled for 1 p.m. Free event. Lunch available for purchase. Visit www.streamclifffarm.com or call 812-346-5859 for more information.
Sept. 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Visit the St. Louis Church Festival. The annual event features chicken and roast beef dinners served in the Activity Center. Turtle soup sale, raffles, games, etc. Adults, $11; children 10 and under, $6. For more information call 812-934-3204.
Sept. 16
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 17
9 a.m. - "Matter of Balance" Session 1 at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. - Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach Greensburg Public Library at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 18
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. - Medicare/Medicaid from the Health Provider's Perspective, Courtney Crowe from Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County citizens are invited to a free program featuring information and discussion about the culture surrounding alcohol, tobacco and the use of other drugs. The program is being held in the Greensburg High School auditorium and features Nigel Wrangham, a longtime expert in the field of substance abuse. Sponsored by Greensburg Community Schools, Decatur County Community Schools, the Greensburg Prevention Group and other local partners.
Sept. 19
9 a.m. - Solo, exercise and "Matter of Balance" at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
3:30 p.m. - The Lake Santee Regional Waste and Water District will meet in the Lake Santee Community Room.
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The Ladies Aide at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Osgood is hosting a sandwich, salad and taco bar. All are welcome. Cost: A free-will offering.
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 20
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 23
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 24
9 a.m. - Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9:30 a.m. - Bridge lessons at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 25
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo with Crown Point at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. - Medicare/Medicaid from the Perspective of an Insurance Company, Dan Art from Humana at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. - Solo, exercise and Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta, music and Dance with Scoop and the Boys.
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education Turkey Dinner at Greensburg Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street. Open to the public. Carry-outs available. Adults, $12; children 5 to 10, $6; 4 and under, free. All proceeds benefit special education in Greensburg and Decatur County schools.
7:30 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold a Baby Shower for St. Elizabeth Coleman Adoption Services along with their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with meeting following at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
9 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Bundle Up program hosted by First Church of God, 1815 S. Miller Street, Shelbyville. Free coats, hats, scarves and gloves while supplies last, sizes toddler to adult. Also, free Touch A Truck program in the church parking lot featuring a 1943 WWII Jeep, race car, fire truck, ambulance, and many others. Petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, and food vendors. All open to the public. Call 317-398-9409 for more information.
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 1
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. - The Decatur County Extension Homemakers will have their Achievement Night on Oct. 15 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with activities starting at 6 p.m. A meal will be served with a cost of $8, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N., Greensburg, IN 47240. The deadline for meal reservations is Oct. 1.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 3
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - St. John's United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m. - Friends of the Library Early Bird Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. John's United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to noon - St. John's United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Saturday is $1.50 a bag day. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 7
All day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room Make and Take Halloween Craft at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 8
Oct. 8
10 a.m. – Going to the Dogs (and Cats) Adoption Fair at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Elite Game Truck at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6: p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 9
10 a.m. - Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. - Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
2:30 p.m – Fall Break Fun – Slimy Science at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library Westport branch.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 10
10 a.m. – Paws and Tales Workshop – Ages 3-10 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Falling for Autumn Celebration! – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 11
10 a.m. – Leap Into Science: Windy Weather – Grades 1-5 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 15
6 p.m. – You ART to be Creating! – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 18
6 p.m. – Bats and Boo…ks – Family Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 22
All Day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room, Make and Take Halloween Ghost at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Halloween Cupcake Decorating – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 24
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Free Build with Legos – Children’s program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 29
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and after hours/family fun event at Lohrum Electrical, 1964 E. Base Road, Greensburg. There will be fun family activities including food (pulled pork) and beverages, bounce house, corn hole, basketball and more. Businesses and families, including children, are invited.
6 p.m. – Human Trafficking 101 – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.