Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Feb. 13
11 a.m. – The Rush County Genealogical Society Meeting will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.13. We will be using Microsoft Team Meeting this time instead of a Zoom meeting. If you would like to join, please send a request to e-mail address at rcgsociety@gmail.com and the link will be sent to you. Members should have received a link in an email. Carol Jones will be presenting a program on preparing a Genealogy Spreadsheet.
Feb. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Health Department will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
12:30 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive in Napoleon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, bring a picture ID and wear a facemask. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit the donation website: www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 17
4 p.m. – The St. Louis Catholic Church Fish Fry (drive through), sponsored in collaboration with Knights of Columbus, will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Batesville K of C. The menu is fried fish, cole slaw, baked potato and green beans. The cost is $10. Also available cheese pizza, green beans and applesauce for $5.
Feb. 18
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 22
1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 8
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
