The Decatur County Clerk’s office is closed to the public this week due to a staff shortage resulting from a quarantine. The staff is working from home and has limited hours in the office this week.
Nov. 12
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 13
7 a.m.: Rush County Schools are hosting a special school board meeting to consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Rush County Federation of Teachers. Open to the public.
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual turkey dinner has been canceled.
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Maurice Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Parish Center. Cost is $12. Proceeds for church tuck-pointing project.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
10 a.m. – Decatur County Family YMCA Tree City Run. Starts and finishes at the Y. Open to all ages. Advance registration $20; $25 Nov. 15 to 21. Includes 5K walk or run, and 10K run. Long-sleeved color shirt guaranteed if pre-registered by Nov. 14. Register at www.getmeregistered.com. Info: 812-663-9622 ext. 23.
Nov. 22
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Marion Township VFD smoke pork chop or grilled chicken breast dinners, drive-thru only, at Millhousen Fire Department, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg. Full meals for $10. Tickets available at the event or in advance from any MTVFD member. Info: 812-222-0029.
Nov. 25
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Decatur County Country Club, 1630 W. Park Road, Greensburg, is hosting a food drive to benefit the Daily News Cheer Fund. Drop off is in the Country Club parking lot. Those donating need not leave their vehicle as masked volunteers will be available to receive donated goods and other COVID-19 safeguards will be in place.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. - 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
