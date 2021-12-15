We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Dec. 18
9 to 10 a.m. – American Legion Post 129 in Greensburg is hosting Santa. Open to the public.
6 to 8 p.m. – Eagles Shriner’s Holiday Dinner at Eagles Club 927. Santa on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. for photos. Menu includes ham and turkey dinners for a free-will offering ($7 suggested donation). Dawg Daze Band playing from 8 to 11 p.m. Open to the public. All proceeds benefit Decatur County Shrine Club.
Dec. 20
6 a.m. – Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is hosting Winter Break Camp Days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23, Dec. 27 to 30, and Jan. 3. Cost is $10 per member, but if your family has Medicaid Anthem will pay the camp fee. Attendees should bring a water bottle and mask. Sign-up at the front desk. Call 765-932-2765 with questions.
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
10 a.m. to noon – Decatur County Senior Mobile Food pantry drive-thru for Decatur County residents 55 and older at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Visitors are asked not to arrive early.
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 24
The Daily News office will not be open in observance of the Christmas holiday. We will resume our usual office hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment) Monday, December 27.
Dec. 27
Distribution of Gleaner’s Food Pantry items will not take place in conjunction with Rush County Community Assistance as is usually the case on the fourth Monday of the month
Jan. 3
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.
Jan. 8
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway at Lifeline Wesleyan Church.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – Final year for the Joseph Stenger Memorial Scholarship chicken dinner and basket raffle benefit at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 333 Main Street, Brookville. Adult dinners are $12 and children dinners (10 years and under) are $6. Proceeds go to the JESM scholarship held by the Franklin County Community Foundation and are awarded to Franklin County residents pursuing college degrees.
Jan. 24
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.
