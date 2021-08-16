EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public. The council’s 2022 budget workshop will follow.
Aug. 18
6:30 p.m. – The scheduled meeting of the Batesville Parks & Recreation Board scheduled for this time has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.
Aug. 19
The annual Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference has been postponed. Information regarding revised plans will be forthcoming. Questions may be directed to Chamber Director Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832.
Aug. 20
6 a.m. to noon - Cop on Rooftop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Indiana will be held at Greensburg Dunkin Donuts, 1801 N. Lincoln Street.
Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Hunters Education course at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Interested parties need to go to this link to register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168201
Aug. 23
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 26
Women in Business Conference SHIFT: Changes Ahead brought to you by the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, First Financial Bank, Honda of Indiana, Walmart and Duke Energy. Tickets are available at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 for more information.
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s Circle Daughter of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C Hall. This is picnic/bring a friend night, so bring a friend and a salad or desert to share.
Aug. 28
6 p.m. - Clarksburg High School Alumni and friends are invited to meet for dinner at the Clarksburg Fire House. Send your $15 per person reservation to Nita McNealy, 232 E. Orchard Dr., Greensburg, IN 47240 by August 20. Make checks payable to Clarksburg High School Reunion. Questions call 812-614-5677.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 31
6 p.m. – Batesville Common Council meeting in the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street, Council Chambers, second floor. Non-utility budget on the agenda.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 5
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – St. Catherine of Siena, Enochsburg, 83rd annual church picnic. Fried chicken and roast beef dinners, mock turtle soup and pies plus games, a country store, raffles and more. Open to the public. Info: 812-934-2880.
Sept. 6
10:45 a.m. to ? – St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Peter (Franklin County) is hosting its 100th Labor Day Festival. Fried chicken dinners, mock turtle soup, games, a beer garden and much more! Visit www.brookvilleparishes.com or call 765-647-5462 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is not a drive-thru event; visitors should bring bags, boxes, a cart or wagon, etc. Please do not arrive any earlier than 3 p.m. For all in need.
Sept. 17
Noon: Day-of registration begins for the Batesville Rotary Club’s 4-person 18-hole golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Proceeds benefit Southeastern Indiana Career Center students. Call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com with questions or for more information.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Deadline to enter the ALS Big T Open golf tournament at North Branch Golf Course. Info: 765-524-2521 or bigtgolfouting@gmail.com.
5:30 to 11 p.m. – St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, games, Ertel’s wine and a beer garden. Adults only.
Sept. 19
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, a $5,000 raffle (Indiana gaming license #002512), kids games, a country store, beer garden and more. Open to the public.
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Meeting to include public hearing on proposed 2022 budget. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
