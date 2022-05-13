We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
May 14
8 to 11 a.m.: The Batesville Farmers Market is moving to Inspiration Park to accommodate the Kiwanis Carnival downtown. Inspiration Park is located across from Amacks Well. Parking will be available on George Street, Sycamore Street, and Village Square parking lot.
9 a.m. to noon: Rush County Fair Queen contestants are hosting a car wash at Hubler Auto Center. Cost is a free-will donation.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The public is invited to GardenFest in the livestock pavilion at the Rush County Fairgrounds. The event will feature informational programs, a variety of vendors, a kids’ area, concessions, and 1,000 free tree seedlings will be given away.
10 a.m.: You are invited to attend the next meeting of the Rush County Genealogical Society via Zoom. Following a short business meeting we will have a presentation by John Barr about how to do research on naturalization records. If you would like to join the meeting, send a request to rcgsociety@gmail.com and we will send you the Zoom link to the meeting.
5 p.m.: Remembering Rhoades benefit gets underway at the Rushville Eagles Lodge, 221 W. First Street. Auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Indianapolis-based rockers The Why Store takes the stage at 9 p.m. No admission charge. Open to the public.
May 16
“Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is May 16 to 20 and will be the third week of May going forward.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
6 p.m.: Batesville Community School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting in the Batesville High School Bulldog Center.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 18
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Community Health Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg (one end of the Rural King building), is hosting a community Open House. This not-for-profit organization was founded in 1984 and provides healthcare to people with a financial need. Extensive renovations have taken place. For more info, see their Facebook page.
1 p.m.: The Friends Too Homemaker's Club is meeting at the home of Betty Gold in Greensburg. Anyone is welcome to join us. For more information, contact Diane Roell-Paris at 317-695-8038.
May 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Lifeline Church. Open to the public.
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 20
7 a.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees is conducting a public meeting at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville, for the purpose of discussing a proposed contract for a new superintendent of schools. A copy of the proposed contract is posted a www.rushville.k12.in.us.
6 p.m.: Benefit for Heidi Medd at Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street. Featuring three lives bands, a DJ, face painting, a magic show, food trucks and more. $10 suggested donation for adults; $5 for 12 and under. Open to the public.
May 21
6 p.m.: Mays High School Alumni Banquet will be held at Center Christian Church. All former teachers and students are invited. RSVP Jane Leisure Hallgarth, 765-561-0796 before May 12. Cost for the meal is $14. Registration begins at 4 p.m.
May 23
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is meeting at the home of Diana Springmier. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council work session at City Hall, 6 W. First Street.
May 26
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 30
10 a.m.: Southern Decatur County Memorial Day Service at Westport Cemetery. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
June 1
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 4
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, blood drive. Info: 812-934-6006.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Franklin and Central streets. Open to the public.
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 18
8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Kiwanis of New Point June Bug 5K at Salt Creek Township Park in New Point. Proceeds benefit scholarships and youth and community projects. $15 advance, $20 day of. More info: 812-614-1103.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 2
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 8
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 11
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 18
5 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at North Park in conjunction with National Night Out. Open to the public.
Aug. 25
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 16
6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 27
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.