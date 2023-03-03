Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana and southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Rush and Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown and Jackson. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1052 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Indianapolis, Columbus, Shelbyville, Seymour, Greenwood, Franklin, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Brownstown, Nashville, Vernon, Adams, New Whiteland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, Bargersville, Knightstown, Hope and Crothersville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&