We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Aug. 21 to 25
“Heavy trash” week in Greensburg city limits. Large items may be placed curbside two days prior to their normal trash collection day. Bag small items. Questions: Call the Street Dept. at 812-663-5634.
Aug. 22
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street (at the end of the Rural King plaza).
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools public hearing on 2024 budget, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: The Noble Niters Home Ec Club will meet at Cheryl Kramer’s house. Inspiration: Jill Carmony. Roll Call: Something that irritates you. Lesson: Finalize plans for Achievement.
Aug. 24
6:30 p.m.: Boy and Girl Scouts recruiting event in the Greensburg Elementary School gym. More info: Daniel Batterton at 812-614-7550 or danbatterton@gmail.com.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 25
8 to 10 p.m.: Heart of Rushville presents an ‘80s themed dance at the Farmers Market in the 200 block of N. Main Street. Dancing and karaoke with DJ Kevin Green. Prize for the best dressed. Adult beverages available with valid I.D. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 26
6 p.m.: Triumphant Quartet will appear in concert at Greensburg First Baptist Church. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free-will offering accepted. Everyone is welcome.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4
Open 24 hours a day: The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom at the Rush County Fairgrounds, 1299 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 30
6:30 p.m.: The Greensburg City Council, Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission will meet jointly at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, to discuss the Unified Development Ordinance.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
6:30 p.m.: Learn about the Catholic faith by attending a series of informational sessions at St. Mary’s Catholic Church that start today. Call the parish office at 812-663-8427 ext. 204 for more information.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 6
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, Rushville.
5:30 to 7 p.m.: Decatur County College Fair in the Greensburg High School Fieldhouse, 1000 E. Central Avenue. Info about various college programs, SAT and ACT testing, financial aid and more. Free admission. All students and families welcome.Call 812-663-7176 x 1008 or email tgill@greensburg.k12.in.us with questions.
Sept. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m.: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon monthly “Smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs available. $14 per person.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 8
5 to 7 p.m.: Manilla Lions Club pork chop dinner at their community building, 2877 S. 950 W, Manilla (off Ind. 44). Adults $10; children 12 and under $5. Carry-outs available.
Sept. 9 to 17
9 a.m.: Friendship Flea Market in Friendship, Indiana, with almost 500 vendor spaces welcoming visitors since 1968 in conjunction with the NMLRA National Shoot. Camping available. Free live entertainment on the weekends at the bonfire. Parking $3, admission is free.
Sept. 9
7 a.m. to dark: Crackaway Daze festival in New Point. Food, entertainment and family fun. Continues Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. til mid-afternoon.
7 p.m.: Free concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg featuring Southern Accents (The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience).
Sept. 10
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: St. John’s UCC Penntown chicken dinner. Open to the public. Carry-out only. Free-will donation.
8917 E. County Rd. 1300 N. Sunman, IN. 47041
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 16
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Pink Droyd: 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Rush County Humane Society meeting at the Rushville Police Department (in the meeting room on the east side of the building). Open to all interested persons.
Sept. 23
11 a.m.: Registration begins at the Heritage Event Center in Greensburg for the 2nd Annual Colleen Bray Memorial Ride. Wheels up at 1 p.m. Music, raffles, food and a silent auction. Benefits Colleen Bray Scholarships. Call 812-593-2882, 812-614-0574 or 812-528-8899 or visit www.colleenbray.com for more info.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Community Church of Greensburg is providing free oil changes to anyone who needs one. Free breakfast and lunch also available. Sign-up in advance at https://mycommunitychurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/146/responses/new
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 21
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Barktoberfest, a Fall Festival for dogs and humans hosted by Friends of Colleen Bray, in the Livestock Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Event features demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, pet adoptions, a Howl-o-ween contest and an appearance by Adrian Smith from ABC’s hit show Pooch Perfect.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
