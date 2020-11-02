Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Recurring
Osgood American Legion hosts bingo every Wednesday. Early Bird starts at 6:30 p.m.; regular bingo at 7 p.m. Food available. Open to the public. Info: 812-593-1995.
Nov. 3
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – General Election poll locations open throughout the State of Indiana. Area courthouses will be closed.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been canceled.
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
6:30 p.m. - Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 6
4:30 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Lodge #36 F&AM all-you-can-eat chili supper fundraiser, 1100 E. Central Avenue. Just $7. Hotdogs also available. Open to the public.
Nov. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey drive-thru supper. $10 per ticket available from any member of the church.
Nov. 9
6 p.m. - Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. The meeting will be available virtually. To join use the following link: meet.google.com/vgb-yazc-xvt
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual turkey dinner is drive-thru only this year at 106 S. Park Ave., Batesville. Price is $12. Stay in your car, pull up to the door and volunteers do the rest. Enter the parking lot off South Street, pull around to the alley door for service, and exit onto S. Park Avenue. Everyone is welcome!
Nov. 14
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Maurice Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Parish Center. Cost is $12. Proceeds for church tuck-pointing project.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. - 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
