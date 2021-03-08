EVENTS
Recurring
Rush County Youth in Philanthropy is hosting a diaper drive for First5 Rush County's Early Learning Coalition. Diaper collecting is March 8 to 13. Drop-off location is CVS in Rushville.
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 11
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
March 13
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Parish, Napoleon, is holding a drive-thru turkey dinner. Menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad, applesauce, and either pumpkin or apple pie, all for just $12. Proceeds from the dinner will help fund our church tuck-pointing project.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon to 6 p.m. – A rescheduled community blood drive will be held in St. Maurice Parish Hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged for maintaining social distances, and face masks are required. All donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394, text 812-614-338 or schedule online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
3 tp 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event. Make sure you have your trunk empty enough for boxed foods. Open to all in need.
March 27
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Barachel is having a gospel sing and benefit. A pitch-in dinner will precede the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Our guest group will be “The Detty Sisters” from southern Ohio. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer. Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
